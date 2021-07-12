07/12/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

SF

The Betic midfielder appreciated the first days of preseason since the concentration of the Sevillian team in Bad Ragaz, in Switzerland.

“I think the group’s enthusiasm is very great for the three competitions. It is time for us to take a step forward and face the challenges & rdquor ;, said the talented Cantabrian player about the fact that Real Betis will play the Europa League again, three years later. About the squad that the Andalusian team is making, Channels He acknowledged that confidence is full: “We continue to trust the players we have. The reinforcements that have come are exciting us in these first days & rdquor ;.

On a personal level, the Spanish international was saddened by not having been part of those chosen by Luis Enrique for the European Championship: “It was an objective I had, but the end of the season was not, for my part, at the level of the rest of the year. These are things that I have to improve & rdquor ;, Canales pointed out, in a self-critical way, after being left out of the European Championship despite being a regular on the national team’s lists.