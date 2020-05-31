Lady Gaga pointed out that President Trump failed, because his prejudices and ignorance have caused discrimination to continue

American singer and actress Lady Gaga He reflected on the discrimination that has existed for so long towards the African-American community in the United States, for which he called to eradicate the systems that are ingrained, this in relation to the events that occurred in the city of Minneapolis, where George Floyd, African American man, lost his life after being arrested by four officers.

I have many things to say about it, but the first thing I want to say is that I am afraid to express anything that incites more anger, although that is the precise emotion that is justified. I don’t want to contribute to more violence, I want to contribute to a solution, ”explained Lady Gaga in a message on social networks, where she made public her outrage at Floyd’s death and the lives of people of color, which has been snatched in recent years. years.

The Shallow interpreter elaborated that the voices of the African American community have been silenced for a long time, without finding compassion for the leaders who are supposed to protect them; He also stressed that it is time to do something to stop what is happening: “Every day in the United States is racist, that is a fact,” he said.

The singer pointed out that President Donald Trump failed, because his prejudices and ignorance have caused discrimination to continue, fueling a system that, in his own words, is rooted and generates situations such as the case of George Floyd, who after being arrested By a police team, one of them put his knee on his neck, while he expressed that he could not breathe.

“It is time for a change”, sentenced Lady Gaga and elaborated that it is time for sick systems to fall before love; In addition, he stressed that the privileged communities have not done enough to fight racism and for the people who are losing their lives as a consequence of it: “We must show our love for the black community. As a privileged white woman, I take an oath to keep it. ”

Lady Gaga She deepened that the latest events are a tragedy that defines her country, however, it is something that has done it for a long time, a situation that makes her feel sad and angry, however, she defined her commitment to find the way in which things can change effectively and without violence of any kind.

With information from Notimex