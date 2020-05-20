Although his victims are counted in bulk, since they have come to destroy planets, it turns out that Thanos is the best villain, even beating Darth Vader.

Thanos was featured in ‘The Avengers’ revealing that he would be the greatest threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Although it was not until ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ that it went into action, overcoming all obstacles and disappearing half of the universe.

His actions have led him to overcome the Sith Lord who destroyed entire planets and even annihilated children, as well as the criminal psychopath who has terrorized Gotham City on multiple occasions.

Thanos is the best villain in cinema, or at least that’s how the site Topp Casino Bonu classified hims, who shared the new list that ranks 50 of the movie characters who are currently the planet’s bad favorites on the big screen.

To determine this list, the site analyzed Rotten Tomatoes scores, in its most notable film; their monthly Google search volume, and how many times they have been searched on Wikipedia in the last 30 days.

Topping this list is the almighty Thanos, the villain played by Josh Brolin in the MCU, according to the data takes the victory with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes for his role in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, 584 thousand monthly searches on Google, and more than 164 thousand visits on Wikipedia.

At number 2 is Darth Vader, from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’, which is his movie with the most audienceAnd at number 3 is Batman’s nemesis, Joker, played by Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight’.

In order, the rest of the names that make up the other villains in the top ten are Lord Voldemort, from Harry Potter; Kylo Ren from Star Wars; Hannibal Lecter, from ‘The Silence of the Innocents’; Terminator from the first movie; Palpatine from Star Wars; Alien, from Alien and Lord Farquaad, from Shrek.

Do you agree with this list?