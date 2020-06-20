Armando Bó (Credit: . / Grosby Group)

He is the son of Victor and the grandson of Armando, from whom he took not only his name. Now his professional career finds him behind the camera in the direction of President, the new bet of Amazon Prime. This fiction relates the FBI investigation into Conmebol, in the network of corruption and bribes in the world of soccer, which became known as FIFA Gate.

The career of this Argentine director began long before this story. In 2015 he won the award to which many aspire a lifetime, the Oscar as a screenwriter for the film. Birdman, by the Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. That recognition – which he shared with Nicolás Giacobone– led him to generate new projects, such as Animal (2018), a film starring Guillermo Francella and Carla Peterson, which dealt with a man who despairs when they tell him they have to have a transplant.

In communication with Teleshow, Armando Bo He told the approach he wanted to give to the series, beyond the stark and sometimes hilarious account of corruption in football. « I was looking for a large, international and popular topic and when I was approached by Amazon with this case, I did not hesitate », remembers Bó from his house, where he carries out the quarantine.

Trailer for « The President », the series about FIFA Gate (Infobae)

–President He has a lot of humor, beyond the story of the FIFA scandal. The viewer is outraged but also laughs …

-If so. I am a football fanatic but I saw this case more as a comedy than a drama about corruption. Currently I see this sport with much cynicism. Especially if we take into account what the world of soccer has become, with these characters and “those old men” managing one of the largest businesses in the world…. They had complete freedom of action – with a Conmebol with diplomatic immunity! These things set the tone a bit, there was no other way to approach it than with humor.

—Was Colombian actor Andrés Parra the first option for Sergio Jadue?

—Yes, for two things: his great physical resemblance and having that double weapon of making you laugh and get serious. In a way, that was key for this character: he was an antihero of a small “club” in Chile that reaches the highest levels of FIFA. Andrés found the tone and made him even more lovable to Sergio Jadue. I was not lucky -or unlucky- to meet Jadue. And I wish I could be at his house and see how he receives the series. Andrés created a lovable character.

Armando Bó and Andrés Parra (Credit: @armandobo)

—Did you ever have contact with Julio Grondona or with those who directed the threads of soccer?

—I was very young I went to the 94 World Cup with my old man and I have a photo with Don Julio. He is like somehow a hero of Argentina, as he represents us a lot and I have a lot of respect for him. He was a fascinating character and, from the fiction side, Luis Margani (the actor who plays Grondona) built an almost documentary Don Julio: he physically resembles, in the way he walks, he even speaks with the tone of a tano of neighborhood, which had Grondona.

—The series never marks a world of good and bad, why?

—It is that this project seeks to tell the story of this great delusional Latin American and world mafia. The idea is to be able to have fun with this world, because it was not « Narcos », who sold drugs to children. On the one hand, this corruption seems innocent, but on the other, they distributed fortunes. I think this story had so many contradictions that it ended up making it attractive.

—What do you consider to be the legacy of your father, Victor Bó and your grandfather, Armando Bó?

– Without a doubt I am part of what happened to them, it would be undeniable that I said « I have nothing to do with the legacy. » You are someone’s son and grandson. There are a lot of things that are there, including my mother and grandmother. I take everything as natural. I try to generate controversy, as perhaps my grandfather did, who also got into Latin American issues. Clearly it has nothing to do with the theme but I think there is a relationship there, in the DNA of Latin America.

I KEPT READING

Luis Margani, the actor who plays Julio Grondona in the series El Presidente: « I was inspired by El Padrino »

Andrés Parra, from starring at Escobar and Hugo Chávez at the FIFA Gate: “If you don’t like soccer, corruption will catch you”