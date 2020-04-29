Paula Vazquez

Save me it’s on everyone’s lips. For how the soap opera of the love triangle between Alfonso Merlos, Marta López and Alexia Rivas have been exploited but also for the monumental anger of Jorge Javier Vázquez, who politicized Telecinco’s entertainment program by saying that it is «a program of reds and fags and who does not like it, do not see it ».

The Mediaset vein has allowed Sálvame to rise like a foam, and increase its audience ratings. Without going any further, on Monday the program presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez hooked three million viewers in front of the television with the Merlos Place and the presenter’s anger at Antonio Montero, whom he censured for criticizing the figure of Merlos but not For example, that of Pablo Iglesias, something that angered the presenter of the program. You can’t say that, Antonio. I am up to the nose of that you slip the speeches of Vox here. I will not allow it. To take it up the ass ».

Despite its good audience figures, it appears that Save me ways don’t convince everyone.

The host Paula Vázquez, whose long television career dates back to the 1990s, has criticized Sálvame’s news coverage.

In a message published on Twitter, the also actress and model, who worked for Telecinco between 1998 and 2002, describes Sálvame as «The most macho and misogynistic program that exists».

Accompanying the comment with hashtags as illustrative as “Good morning green sleeves” and “Amos don’t fuck with me”, the Galician presenter, who a few years ago presented on Movistar + “The Bridge” and “Fame to dance”, has attacked Sálvame: “Years of living to criticize the private lives of” fundamentally “women. And now it turns out that they are the Epiphany of common sense? ».

SALVAME is the most macho and misogynistic program that exists on television. Years of living criticizing the private lives of “fundamentally” women. And now it turns out that they are the Epiphany of common sense? # ABuenasHorasMangasVerdes # AmosNoMeJodas – Paula Vázquez 🔻 (@PaulaVazquezTV) April 28, 2020

.