Although the negotiations were already announced a few days ago, it was today when Liberty Global and Telefónica officially announced the joint venture (strategic alliance), 50% owned by both companies, which will unite Virgin Media and O2 in the United Kingdom. . This combination will lead to strongest integrated provider of fixed and mobile services in the British market and aims to drive both Virgin Media’s high-speed network expansion and O2’s 5G network deployment.

In a telematic meeting held with the media, José María Álvarez-Pallete, President of Telefónica S.A., described this agreement as “the most important announcement in the history of the company” and shared, together with Ángel Vilá, CEO, various details of the negotiation process. A process of which, he has repeated several times, he is especially proud of the current situation.

An agreement that began forging months ago

Source: Telefónica

If there is something Álvarez-Pallete has insisted on, it is that “today is a very important day for Telefónica” because the joint venture between Virgin Media and O2 will result in the converging leader in the UK. The president of the Spanish company also considers it to be “a unique opportunity to create value” and to strengthen Telefónica’s financial position.

This alliance is expected to generate operational synergies worth £ 6.25bn (in terms of net present value and excluding integration costs) and an investment of £ 10m in the UK over the next 5 years. In fact, the operation has an added value of £ 38 billion, well above the 26,000 million that the acquisition of O2 represented.

“We are proud of all our operations, but this is the largest, the most valuable,” said Álvarez-Pallete. Even if no brand proposal has yet been made for the combined company And its chief executive will be decided at the next meetings, which is an opportunity to roll out FTTx fiber in the UK with the promise of offering high-speed (1 Gbps) networks in 2021.

Source: Telefónica

Álvarez-Pallete has also commented that this is a solid agreement that benefits both parties, but It has not been easy and they have been working on it for months; “In a few years, I would like to write a book about it,” said the president of Telefónica. Ángel Vilá, for his part, has acknowledged that they began to think about this operation in the summer, then established contacts and started the conversations in the autumn, even before the company established its five lines of action in which the United Kingdom was listed as a key market .

In December, both companies signed a confidentiality agreement, and the last face-to-face meeting took place on March 11 in the United Kingdom. Then the crisis began and, from there, the whole process has been carried out remotely. “That Telefónica has been able to take this forward in this situation is another sign of the company’s strength,” said Álvarez-Pallete, who has repeatedly reiterated his pride in his team.

Right now, the operation is subject to the corresponding regulatory approvals, but from Telefónica, they see no problem for it not to be approved because is a fixed-mobile consolidation operation with many precedents in Europe that have been approved with or without remedies. Not surprisingly, this is the second major movement of this type in the United Kingdom. As Vilá explained, the transaction must first pass through Brussels, but from there they can send it to the United Kingdom, so they expect the operation to close in the first or second quarter of 2021.

They do not rule out the occurrence more operations of this type in Europe, not only because of the current situation that we are going through, but because, according to Álvarez-Pallete, the 450 operators that exist right now in Europe neither fit nor make any sense.

With dividend, but without share buyback

Regarding the drop in Telefónica’s shares, the company does not consider it worrisome. “This is a long-term career,” said Alvarez-Pallete, who also acknowledged that they did not expect today’s operation to be immediately reflected in a rise in shares. “Telefónica is not immune to this crisis, but it is more resistant than others”. And as examples of this strength, he has cited the synergy with Virgin Media and its dividend policy.

There is no share buyback program, but the company maintains the dividend announced for 2020 and will propose to the Board that the payment be through the voluntary flexible dividend modality.

Precisely in reference to the latter, the Chairman of Telefónica has explained that there is no share buyback program, but maintain the announced dividend for 2020 of 0.40 euros per share and it will be proposed to the Shareholders Meeting that both the payment of the second tranche of the 2019 dividend (0.2 euros, to be paid in June 2020) and the first tranche of the 2020 dividend (0.2 euros, to be paid in December 2020) is done through the voluntary scrip dividend modality. This flexibility, says the manager, is another sign of strength and “a message of trust and commitment to our shareholders.”

Finally, from the company they have ensured that the five lines of action (including what concerns Latin America) continue to operate despite the current crisis. “We are not standing, even if confinement makes things difficult, and today’s operation shows it. “In this sense, and in line with what has happened in Costa Rica, Laura Abasolo, director of Finance and Control, has expressed the following:” It is a very good operation and our legal reading is that all the conditions are fulfilled, therefore, we are taking very forceful legal measures against Millicom.