It is the most demanded job in Spain and remotely worldwide, according to LinkedIn

The technical positions are still the most in demand in the labor market, both in Spain and internationally, according to LinkedIn data.
In fact, between February and March, the position of software engineer was the most sought after in our country and the most demanded remotely worldwide.
10 years TELEWORKING_ the BEST, the WORST and the TRICKS
The commercial shade is elongated
The data provided by the social network show that technical profiles continue to account for the majority of the 15 most demanded jobs in our country.
Behind the Software Engineer position is followed by Full Stack Engineer, Project manager, Javascript developer or Trading specialist. The rest of the positions continue to be eminently technical (Backend and Frontend developer, Software Analyst, Java Software Engineer, Solutions Architect…) except for the commercial and administrative assistant.
MOST DEMANDED JOBS
1
Software Engineer
two
Full Stack Engineer
3
Project manager
4
Javascript Developer
5
Trading Specialist
6
Backend Developer
7
Commercial
8
Software Analyst
9
Architect
10
Administrative assistant
eleven
Frontend Developer
12
Product Director
13
Java Software Engineer
14
Accounts director
fifteen
Solutions Architect
It should also be noted that the post of Commercial is one of the five that grows the most in percentage terms in these months, with an increase in the positions demanded of 48%.
However, again the demand for technical positions are the ones that have experienced the most growth in these months, according to the social network. More specifically, they are claiming 67% more backend developers than in previous months.
Remote stations
LinkedIn claims that this data shows that the labor market in our country is quite similar to the international one, where the growth in demand for certain jobs is similar.
In fact, some of the most demanded jobs in Spain, such as Software Engineer, Full Stack Engineer, Solutions Architect or Product Director, coincide with the most demanded remote jobs globally.
Remotely, among the most demanded positions we also find Android and iOS developers.
Most demanded remote positions
1
Software Engineer
two
Full Stack Engineer
3
Solutions Architect
4
Frontend Developer
5
Account Executive
6
Product Director
7
Android Developer
8
Project manager
9
IOS Developer
10
Financial analyst
Industries and regions
LinkedIn also ensures that its Hiring Index that the software and IT services sector is the sector with the largest job offer, followed by Industry and Corporate Services.
Regarding the location of the jobs offered in Spain, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Bilbao, Malaga and Vigo are the main cities, followed by Seville, Mallorca, San Sebastián and Alicante: