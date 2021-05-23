“It is the most complicated job I have ever faced”

Our review of ‘Mia y Moi’

Just a few hours before starting the filming of his new film, La casa entre los cactus (first feature by Carlota González-Adrio), the youngest of the Alcántara family, who grew up with the series in which he worked for 17 years (Tell me how it happened) and he left to complicate his life in the theater, he convinces with the courage with which he speaks of his eagerness to discover (and discover himself). He left that job despite not having a mattress on which to cushion the blows, a daring with rewards judging by the number of projects underway. TO Ricardo Gomez (Madrid, 1994) his 27 years have spread to him.

Unforgettable

That his representative directs him in a film (‘Mía y Moi’) and that he is his right hand starring in it and co-producing it incites to want to know how and why. “In the first meeting I had with Borja (de la Vega) 9 years ago, where we spoke from representative to represented, he confessed that his dream was to direct. We share film tastes and we have seen our common places take hold. Yet it is so easy to crash into the wall of industry! When he had the clear idea we went for it, calmly. The condition that he put was that Bruna (Cusí) and I were the main brothers. We accepted the challenge (not to accept with her, who is one of the best actresses in this country!). One year later (August 2019) we locked 25 people in front of the location, in a town on the outskirts of Barcelona (Piera). For 4 weeks we became Mía and Moi, two brothers who have lived the same torment and who protect themselves against all odds. It’s the hardest job I’ve ever done, a somersault. Moi has suffered trauma and is a time bomb about to explode. I will never forget this film because it is the first one I have made after leaving Tell me how it happened and probably the one in which I have found the greatest generosity and passion from each and every one of us who are part of the team ”.

Discovery

While waiting in the pits for another two films already finished, The Substitute (Oscar Aibar) and Where Two Fit (Paco Caballero), Madrid’s Teatros del Canal will bring us from May 21 a twisted dark Ricardo Gómez (in The pillow man) as dictated by the canons of the unmistakable playwright Martin McDonagh (Leenane’s Beauty Queen). “David Serrano (Soccer Days) leads us and my great discovery has been Belén Cuesta. Aside from the fact that I laugh a lot with her, her emotional capacity to empathize with work is worth studying. Brutal”.

Lucky

Ricardo, grateful for what it was (“I owe a lot to Tell me how it happened, now that I’m reading El tiempo amarillo, the memoirs of Fernando Fernán Gómez, I remember my luck sharing hours of recording with him, just like with greats like José Luis López Vázquez or Tony Leblanc”) and excited by what he is already being, he dreams of leading one day and not wasting time learning along the way. “I am never the smallest of the shoots anymore, and that is a responsibility,” he jokes. Calling me PHOTOGRAMS gives an extra illusion to my career, it’s something romantic “. Faced with such a statement, we demand a test of faith: where is the Silver Photograms for Best Theater Actor for Mammón? “In a preferential place in the living room, he doesn’t move from there.”

