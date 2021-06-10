It is the hour of the laughs. Trailer ‘Monsters at work’

Disney + has released an official trailer for ‘Monsters at work’, the television continuation of ‘Monsters University‘ Y ‘SA monsters‘which is produced by Disney Television Animation, ICON Creative Studio, and Pixar Animation Studios.

Billy Cristal / Jos Mota and John Goodman / Santiago Segura once again give voice to Mike and Sulley in this television series in which they will nevertheless give the lead to Ben Feldman and his Tylor Tuskmon, a mechanic in the Monstruos SA facilities team.

Tuskmon has graduated from “Monsters University” as the best student of his class and joins the company to fulfill his dream of working as a scarer … or not. And it is that in his first day there he finds out that they are no longer looking for scarers, but pranksters, and they temporarily reassign him to the Department of Maintenance of Fixed and Temporary Installations. This change derails Tylor’s plans, but he sets a new goal: to become a prankster.

The series, developed by Roberts Gannaway, will premiere on Disney + next Friday, July 2, at the rate of a new episode each week until completing a first season of ten.

