“It is the first time in my life that they do it to me”

The date between Jessica and Lucas this Wednesday on First dates pointed out that the end would be with the two diners leaving Cuatro’s restaurant holding hands and hoping for a future as a couple, but it wasn’t like that …

The first to arrive was the Argentine: “They know me a lot in Mallorca because I have been the DJ of one of the most famous records on the island”He said as soon as he greeted Carlos Sobera at the doors of the premises.

“In Argentina they made me manager of a group of 30 or more people in some rooms for gastronomic events, but they were all women and I hooked up with 99% of them. That’s why my girlfriend left me, for being unfaithful, but I thought I was going to marry her, “said the real estate agent.

Lucas, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

Then the administrative arrived: “More than sexy, I consider myself attractive, I like to take care of myself, but for me, for my safety and for feeling good”, said the Ibizan. “I define myself as a demanding girl and I get overwhelmed quickly if they don’t give me my space.”

At the bar he met Lucas, whom he conquered as soon as he arrived: “I have seen that he takes care of his body and his tattoos are striking,” said the DJ. “Argentines are very sensual and make you feel desired. That’s what I like about them, “Jessica said of the realtor.

Jessica and Lucas, on ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

During dinner they got to know each other, but the high point of the meeting came when they went to the private room to have dessert. There Lucas tried to give Jessica a “screw kiss”, but all he got was that the young woman turned her face as soon as he approached her..

“He has made me the ‘cobra’, but I like that, “said the DJ. “This is the first time in my life that they do it to me. It has taken my face off twice”he added trying to hide his disappointment.

Even so, the Argentine wanted to have a second date with Jessica because “I want to know her more”, but the administrative did not want to meet again because “I have lacked spark, I had been thinking otherwise, it has not convinced me at all”.

Lucas and Jessica, on ‘First dates’ MEDIASET