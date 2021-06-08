“It is the defeat that hurts me the most”

06/08/2021 at 4:48 PM CEST

The bitter taste of the Roland Garros quarter-final elimination outweighed the sweet taste of having completed the best tournament of his career in the mouth of Paula Badosa, who did not hesitate to describe as “the defeat that hurts the most” the one she suffered against the Slovenian Tamara zidansek.

“I am not angry, I am sad, I have always dreamed of being in the final rounds of a Grand Slam and that I escape for so little and not having found my feelings in the match makes me sad,” said the Spanish after falling 7-5 and 4-6 and 8-6.

BadosaThe 23-year-old played a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in his career, but nevertheless noted that the result did not fulfill his ambitions.

“It is the best result of my career, but it is the day that a defeat hurts the most. I have always dreamed of being in the Grand Slam and I have had it close. It changes a lot to be in the semifinals than in the quarterfinals. It is still a great tournament but this defeat changes a lot, “he said.

The Spanish recognized that she did not know how to manage all the pressure of the duel, the first one she played on the central court in Paris.

“It has made me a little big. She has played well in the important moments. An opportunity has escaped me, I want to think that it is not the last and that I have many more,” he said.

Badosa He assured that he could not enjoy what he has done in the tournament due to the tension, so he hopes to assimilate it in the coming days.

“I am tired, I have played many games, many emotions, starting from Madrid, then my first title, my first quarters, first game at the center. There are many first things. My head needs to rest a little to assimilate all this, recharge its batteries. All this should help me to have confidence, “he stressed.

Paula Badosa He noted that in a Grand Slam “it is difficult to enjoy” and more in his case, because “he came with great expectations.”