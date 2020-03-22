“It is the closest you can get to slavery”

Jordi Évole has been one of the guests on the ‘laSexta noche’ program on March 21, where he wanted to promote the special he has prepared on the coronavirus that will be broadcast on Sunday, March 22, ‘Lo de # QuédateEnCasa’. Like other spaces, the journalist You have sought to continue your work from home but you have found that it is proving much harder than you thought.: “With the whole team working from home it has been more difficult than when we are all together.”

Iñaki López and Jordi Évole in ‘laSexta Noche’

The director and presenter of ‘Lo de Évole’ considers that the new telework conditions to be able to continue broadcasting the program “is the closest one can be to slavery“However, he adds that the effort” has been worth it. “Although he confessed that he is having a hard time enduring the situation of isolation:” I am not used to being at home and I spend most of my time abroad. “

In addition, he has asked citizens to be responsible and to try to be calm: “Those of us who are at home only have to stay at home.” Évole believes that the quarantine has started with a lot of courage and energy but that it should be taken as if it were “a long-distance race”: “I get the feeling that more weeks of confinement are coming“

What will be seen in ‘Lo de # QuédateEnCasa’?

The special program on coronavirus will show how anonymous people from health personnel to transporters are experiencing confinement. Mix these interviews with well-known characters such as Alfred García or the philosophers Daniel Innerarity and Marina Garcés and even Pope Francisco. The presenter considers that this special will make “a tribute to those people who are invisible”. “We all we have to do is stay at home, but there are others who do not. Making these heroes visible was fair,” concludes the journalist.

.