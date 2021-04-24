“It is the best Tsitsipas that I have seen”

Rafael Nadal has been clear when talking about Stefanos Tsitsipas, his rival in the final on Sunday Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy: the current one is the best version of the Greek tennis player, recent champion of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 and also launched at RCT Barcelona.

“Tsitsipas comes from winning in Monte Carlo and he is playing at a very high level, he is the best Tsitsipas that I have seen. I need to be 100%. He will play well for sure. I have taken steps forward, but I don’t know if it will be enough. I hope to be ready, but I am aware that I have to play longer, with my drive towards his backhand, serving well and playing with intensity. It is an important game for me beyond the result ”, said Nadal in La1.

“I still need some more things, it is a matter of tranquility. I suffered but I passed the matches of the first rounds. Today I had good things, I have been taking steps forward during the tournament. It means a lot to me to play another final in Barcelona ”, said the Spaniard, who later expanded his feelings at a press conference.

“Tsitsipas is playing at his best level since I have known him, he is very complete. He is currently number 1 in the Race, so little more needs to be said. It is a day when I need to be at my best. If I succeed, I will have more options, but he may be the favorite and the challenge must be accepted with humility. In these top-level matches, if you’re okay you have options, but if not, you don’t. I hope to be at my best against the rival who is fitter right now on the circuit ”, said Rafa, who has evolved his game during the week.

Tsitsipas may be the favorite and the challenge must be met with humility. I have little to lose and much to gain

“Against Pablo I played a good game, especially at the beginning. Then it got complicated, but I saved it at the end of the first set. I have taken a step forward and I have gotten better every day, but I need to keep improving, I am on the way. In the final I need a little more improvement to have real options. I am with determination and enthusiasm. I have little to lose and much to gain ”, said the Spaniard.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nadal’s rival in Sunday’s final (Manel Montilla / MD)

Rafa has reflected on the members of the ‘Next Gen’ to which Tsitsipas, 22, belongs, the group of tennis players who sooner or later must take over from the ‘Big Three’ formed by Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

“There is a great generation of players, it is nothing new. They play well, they are young and they have the ability to fight for important things. It is logical, they will earn more and we less, that there is no one who can stop it, it is the law of life. The clock does not stop and in all sports there is a generational change. Incredible results have been achieved in our time, but young people already compete face to face with us and have the advantage of youth ”, Nadal has valued.