it is strikingly similar to the Huawei P50

On November 17, Huawei made the sale of its Honor sub-brand official. The firm, which had mobiles with similar designs to its Huawei brothers aimed at the younger audience, passed into the hands of Shenzen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., a consortium of 30 agents and distributors in Shenzen. Silence since then, until now, when the company has confirmed the launch of the new Honor 50. And it is very similar to the Huawei P50.

This has been confirmed by the company on Twitter through Bhavya Siddappa (its Global PR Manager) and on Weibo through its official account. The company has published a series of photos that show the back of the device and, as is obvious, the Honor 50 is going to be very similar to the Huawei P50, at least on the outside. About its specifications, at least for now, not much is known.

That design looks familiar …

Honor 50.

When the Huawei P50 was first leaked attracted a lot of attention for its camera module. We are used to mobile devices mounting more or less large modules in the corner to house the cameras, but the Huawei thing we had not seen to date. The device mounts a module with two huge lenses, one above and one below, under which we will find at least four cameras.

This same recipe is found in the Honor 50. Like the Huawei P50, the device has a module with two huge lenses, one on top and one on the bottom, but some differences. For example, the (or, depending on the models that make up the family) Huawei P50 has three cameras in the upper module and a camera next to the flash in the lower lens. The Honor 50, however, has a huge lens on the top module and three cameras next to the LED flash on the bottom.

Up the Honor 50, down the Huawei P50.

Honor has also confirmed the curved screen, something that we can guess that the Huawei P50 will also have from the images that the company showed during the HarmonyOS presentation. There are many similarities in terms of design that, from what we know so far, it seems that we will find in these two mobiles that, in the past, shared the same umbrella.

For the rest, Honor has confirmed that the Honor 50 will mount a 100W fast charging system and we know that it will mount a Snapdragon 778G processor. Another piece of information that came to light is that it seems that the Honor 50 may have Google Mobile Services. We know this information thanks to a tweet from Honor Germany which, by the way, has been removed from the social network.

The company has dated Honor 50 launch for June 16, so this new mobile is not far. Huawei, for its part, said that “for reasons you all know, a release date has not yet been set” for the Huawei P50. We will have to wait to know the rest of the specifications, if Google will make an appearance in the Honor 50 and if there will be other aspects that they share with the Huawei P50.