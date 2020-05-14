The resumption of football matches in the country will be done with caution. In a ‘live’ promoted this Wednesday by the Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo, the secretary general of the CBF, Walter Feldman, pointed out what the organization’s ways have been to deal with the impact caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Uncertainty about the future of South American competitions helps maintain the Brazilian calendar’s structure (Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

– They often ask me a lot if there is a date back for the games, but the overwhelming answer is no, from the point of view of sensibility, health. But knowing these difficulties, we developed an extraordinary health protocol, in which we discussed with 140 doctors, among them infectologists and epidemiologists, in addition to always being in contact with the Ministry of Health, state secretaries linked to health – he said.

In the conversation with Fisesp vice president, Ricardo Berkiensztat, journalist Jairo Roizen and CBF women’s football director, Marco Aurélio Cunha, Feldman pointed out that he has already given his approval for the return to training, but with a series of precautions.

– The return to training activities has already been guided by CBF and federations. Initially, by teleconference and then safely return to the CTs with social distance, with clinical history, measuring temperature with tests to detect contamination. We are doing it step by step, the clubs are coming back, particularly the Serie A ones – he declared.

The secretary general stressed that there is a constant assessment of the Brazilian football calendar. And, according to him, there is still a chance that all competitions will be held without major changes.

– Immediately after the stoppage, we started to set up all the imaginary scenarios. June, July … We have all months set. With some advantages, because the Copa America was suspended, the Qualifiers are undefined, we don’t know what the Libertadores and Sul-Americana will be like. At this point, it is still perfectly possible to have a complete calendar. Restart the States, continue the Brazil Cup and start the Brazilians of Series A, B, C and D – however, he left an alert:

– If the pandemic is set to start more aggressively in a little while, we will have to reassess every moment. A complete timetable is possible at this time without structural change – he added.

Walter Feldman also detailed the actions that the maximum entity of Brazilian football has promoted to support clubs in this pandemic period.

– President (Rogério) Caboclo has allocated around R $ 40 million to clubs in the C and D series. We launched the Solidarity Selection project to help needy families. With regard to the Series A and B teams, which add up to 40 teams, they managed to finalize an agreement with Rede Globo that will make 40% of their quotas available to give a survival agreement. Today (Wednesday) there was an ordinance at the Sports Secretariat to improve the clubs’ cash flow. We are also looking, day and night, to give credit lines to associations – he declared.

See too:

L reporter! designs duels from the start of the NFL season