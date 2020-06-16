In the last hours, the European media installed the rumors that Barcelona had become interested in Cristian Romero, a 22-year-old Argentine soccer player who plays for Italy’s Genoa, but whose pass belongs to Juventus.

Without going any further, the former Belgrano footballer referred to the possibility of moving to Lionel Messi’s team and admitted that he is not aware of the situation: “The Barcelona thing, I saw it on social networks. But my representative does not tell me nothing. I couldn’t tell you clearly, whether it’s true or not. Is something cute. It is a reflection that I have been doing things well“said the defender, in dialogue with Futbol Alterno.

The important Italian newspaper Tuttosport installed the possibility that the ‘Cuti’ will enter a player exchange between Juventus and Barcelona, ​​although it is not yet clear. There was talk that the Vecchia Signora wanted Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Jean-Clair Todibo, while the Catalan cast could receive Miralem Pjanic, Cristian Romero and Mattia De Sciglio.

Despite all these versions, the Argentine defender knows that he has to continue doing things well in Genoa, and then return to Juventus and have a chance: “I am focused on the start of the championship. I will try to finish the season as well as possible. There are 12 games left, I am trying to put the best I can physically so that I can start with all the Tuesday 23 of the current against Parma. Once everything is over I will return to Juventus. I’ll try to live up to it when it’s my turn“

“II exchanged the shirt with Chiellini. It was the second match that I played with them. It is the best shirt I have. I also keep the words he said to me. Here is an orderly football. In a short time I was able to adapt, thanks to the other Argentines. I don’t compare myself to anyone. I try to grow by noticing my mistakes. I look at Van Dijk, Ramos, Piqué, Puyol, Mascherano and of course Chiellini “, Romero closed.