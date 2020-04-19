Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), said on Sunday (19) that it is “scary” to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime, after 30 years of democracy. Barroso was the first STF minister to speak publicly about this Sunday’s protest, which was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Only those who have lost faith in the future and dream of a past that never existed can desire military intervention. Dictatorships come with violence against opponents, censorship and intolerance. People who are good and who love Brazil do not want this,” Barroso wrote on Twitter .

“It is frightening to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime, after 30 years of democracy. Defending the Constitution and democratic institutions is part of my role and my duty. Worse than the cry of the bad is the silence of the good,” said the minister, in reference to Martin Luther King, leader of the black civil rights movement.

“Patifaria”

When speaking impromptu to a crowd waiting for him in front of the Army Headquarters, Bolsonaro said that he will not “negotiate anything”, defended “end this rascal” and affirmed that “these politicians must understand that they are submissive to the will of the Brazilian people”. The protest in Brasilia featured several banners with references to AI-5 and military intervention “.

AI-5 was the toughest Institutional Act instituted by the military repression in the lead years, on December 13, 1968, when it revoked fundamental rights and delegated to the President of the Republic the right to revoke mandates of parliamentarians, to intervene in municipalities and states. It also suspended any constitutional guarantees, such as the right to habeas corpus, and installed censorship in the media. After the measure, the repression of the military regime intensified.

Bolsonaro has been accumulating wear and tear with Congress and governors across the country due to the confrontation of the new coronavirus. The president defends a relaxation of social distance, fearing the impact of isolation on the Brazilian economy.

Last week, the Supreme Court imposed a defeat on the Planalto Palace and decided that governors and mayors can also take isolation measures to prevent the pandemic from advancing.

