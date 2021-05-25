It is said that Ozuna lost his life on April 10, 2021

Ozuna is said to have lost his life on April 10, 2021 | INSTAGRAM

Over the month of April 2021 exactly on the 10th of the month, a News I was shaking the networks social thanks to a YouTube channel that was predicting that the singer, Ozuna, was going to lose his life.

That’s right, on that channel Youtube it was said that Ozuna I was going lose your life on April 10 and in fact the news began to be shared that he had had a car event that had left him lifeless, although at the end of it all it was a rumor or rather a confusion.

The reality is that singer not losing his life, in fact, he is very well this very May 6, reggaeton ero launched his most recent work in the music industry with his official video “Tiempo”.

So why is it still said that he lost his life? It is all due to a great confusion that made people think that the reggaetonero He was no longer alive and even hashtags were made that became a trend on social networks about it, so many people began to believe it.

The day before, a rapper had lost his life and made him connect. So this was a confusion that was combined with another one, the loss of the life of the American rapper Earl Simons, DMX, which was also reported by entertainment media.

DMX lost on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50 after health complications, with which it had been struggling for some time in a hospital in the city of White Plains, in Westchester County, just north of New York.

Thanks to his great physical resemblance, something that many considered somewhat rac * sta, was one of the details that made people think it was him.

The YouTube channel in charge of these “predictions” made its first publication on February 13, 2021, the video in question shows an eye opening and closing while the date January 26, 2022 appears, the date on which they assure that the reggaeton Bad Bunny will lose life.

But that’s not all, because apart from mentioning these greats of the urban genre, the website also uploaded three more videos that announce the loss of more reggaeton artists.

Many users are making a joke of what is happening on that channel, however, it is not yet known what will happen in this regard, as there are some dates that have not yet happened and that have worried the fans of the singers.

Ozuna wrote on his Twitter on April 22 asking his audience where he has wasted his time, making it clear that he was referring to that he was recording the new music video released on May 6.

According to information in various US media, the news went so far that the reggaeton ero team had to go to his house to look for him, finding him in perfect health without injuries and only with a little scare of what he was saying.

For this reason, Ozuna did not lose his life, but if the event is still thought of as something that really happened, what a surprise those who see his new material and find out what really happened will be.