It is revealed how much will be the loot that the champion of the Champions will take

Chelsea and Manchester City are one step away from getting their ears up. Both teams arrive with the possibility of winning a double in the season. The ‘Blues’ can get the FA CUP and the Champions, while the ‘sky blues’ the Premier and the Champions.

Due to their good performances, the owners of both teams have set very juicy financial bonuses that the teams could get. in case of becoming champions.

In this sense, the owner of Chelsea, Roman Abramovich did not skimp on offering some bonuses to his players in case of achieving the objectives. Winning the Champions League will bring you dividends of seven million dollars that would be shared equally.

Should Chelsea win both titles they can win, the bonus would increase to 8.4 million dollars, 7 for winning the Champions League and 1.4 for winning the FA Cup title. That said, if Londoners do get the orejona they will win an additional $ 700,000 prize, according to the Daily Mail.

For its part, Manchester City will offer a bonus of up to four million more than Chelsea if they win the Champions League title.

That is, players will receive up to $ 21 million distributed differently, where the most important players in the team could earn 1.4 million dollars, while those with a secondary role would take up to 600,000 dollars, a not inconsiderable figure, according to the aforementioned newspaper.