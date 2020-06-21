Health ignored the protocol of the World Health Organization (WHO), which makes clear its preference that residential patients be treated in a hospital center “especially those with risk factors” that could aggravate the disease, which included, according to the body, “over 60 years of age and with morbidities ». The documents of the Ministry of Health insist on the isolation measures of patients infected by coronavirus, within the residence itself, and little reference is made to the hospital transfer.

The Ministry’s guidelines for residences – in the version of March 5 and 24 – establish “as a general rule” that “residents with acute respiratory symptoms should restrict their movements as much as possible and stay in a room with good ventilation -preferably at outside – and ideally with its own bathroom ”.

Health hardly mentions the transfer to a hospital center, despite the special situation of vulnerability of these patients, the most critical in the pandemic. It can even be read, in the case of those residents who could have been the contact of a confirmed case, that they should “restrict their movements as much as possible and stay in a room with good ventilation” highlighting that “it is not necessary to transfer them to the health center if his general condition is good ».

The WHO considered the special vulnerability of these patients and, therefore, opted for their transfer for treatment in a health center, especially those “with risk factors.” Factors that could trigger a fatal result, given the rapid evolution of the disease, as later demonstrated. The agency asked to consider the advice of a medical professional to assess possible complications before opting for isolation.

Mortality

The Health dossier on residences shows that the Salvador Illa Ministry was fully aware of the seriousness of the disease in the group.

«The data and studies carried out to date show that Covid-10 affects more seriously those older than 65 years with previous cardiovascular disease (especially hypertension and heart failure) and to a lesser extent those with chronic respiratory disease and diabetes . Mortality increases with age », referred the department.

In addition, a study carried out in China is cited, which reveals that mortality in this age group increases considerably, being 3.6% between 60-69 years; 8% between 70-79 years and 14.8% in those over 80 years.

Months without protocol

“The residents and users of the social health centers are vulnerable to Covid-19 infection for various reasons: they usually have underlying pathology or comorbidities; they usually have advanced age; they have close contact with other people (their caregivers) and other cohabitants, and they often spend a lot of time in closed environments and with an equally vulnerable population, “said the Ministry. Despite this, the indications for isolation were chosen without giving urgent hospital transfer.

The government was aware of the severity of the disease, at least from February 10, as their own reports show. On that date, he already knew that a third of the first 99 patients admitted to the Chinese city of Wuhan had required intensive care. It also warned that mortality could be higher than reported. And he also knew that the disease impacted more in people with underlying diseases. In this dossier it is highlighted, also in reference to another Chinese study, that almost half of those hospitalized had chronic underlying diseases in different organs and systems. Still, the Ministry did not dictate a protocol for residences until March 5. On January 31, the WHO had declared the epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Importance.

Other recommendations

The WHO guide included other recommendations, not included in the Health protocols for residences, such as “ensuring the physical distancing of residents” by canceling group activities, staggering meals or directly avoiding service or dining rooms or “making comply with a minimum distance of 1 meter between residents ».

The WHO also requested that both confirmed and suspected cases be reported. As OKDIARIO reported, the Government has not yet provided the deaths that occurred in the residences, despite the fact that two months ago it required the information from the autonomous communities. Department sources say the figures are being analyzed.