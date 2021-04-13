It is pure candle! Noelia honors her song with fishnet stockings | Instagram

The singer Noelia shared a video where one of her greatest hits appears dancing very effusively, surely you know the song “Candle“, the beautiful Puerto Rican fully honored him.

Thanks to the videos, photos and all the content that the beautiful singer and businesswoman has on her Instagram, she has become one of the favorite stars and celebrities on social networks, especially because she does not feel sorry to show her charms to her fans.

The video of Noelia was published eleven hours ago on their official Instagram, in the edition of it they placed some flames and the title of their song released on the first album entitled Noelia precisely, this is track number 3 and lasts 3 minutes with 54 seconds.

The release of this album where we find this and other hits by Noelia like “You” and “I don’t understand it”, this one was released on February 17, 1999.

While dancing on her terrace, the singer, actress, model and businesswoman enjoyed the climate of the beach and the waves of the sea, as well as the wind that blew while she danced.

Read also: From behind! Noelia shows off her cute charms in a blue bodysuit

Noelia was wearing black fishnet stockings that had a bit of transparency so we could see her charms perfectly, she was also wearing a kind of black body, it was quite light and tiny, it was tied at the back and at the forehead barely covered her charms.

With more than one hundred thousand reproductions and 90 comments, it is likely that some of his fans have remembered the success, it would not even be a surprise that when listening to the song several people move their heads in harmony with the rhythm of the melody which is quite catchy.

Take and take Candela yes mister bella Noelia “, wrote one of his fans.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Something that her fans definitely liked was the moment when the Puerto Rican turned to continue dancing, whoever was recording her lowered the camera a little so that her later charms were exposed in the video and every angle that appeared on the screen was admired by the fans. netizens.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It was also possible to see that the businesswoman was using only one child from the back, this model can surely be found in her online store, in case you want to buy it and do not worry because they handle several sizes.