It is proven: People who follow a vegetarian diet have healthier biomarkers than those who eat meat

Following a plant-based diet goes beyond a fad: it is the most sustainable way to live better, prevent diseases, improve quality of life, lose weight and protect the environment. Based on this, more and more people are interested in joining a vegetarian diet and we have very good news, according to researchers from the United Kingdom they have discovered that vegetarians have better health indicators (called biomarkers) than people who eat meat.

These findings are fairly recent and were presented at the European Obesity Congress (ECO) that took place this week. A new observational study conducted with the participation of more than 177,000 British adults, came to add to the growing medicinal benefits that are related to the plant-based diets. It is worth mentioning that the study applied to people of any age and weight, and was not affected by tobacco and alcohol consumption.

What were the biomarkers used?

The term “Reliable source of biomarker” it is a combination of two words: biological marker, it is a collection of medical signs that can be precisely measured. Biomarkers can indicate good or bad health effects, cardiovascular and age-related diseases, and other chronic conditions. They are also widely used for evaluate the effects of diet on health.

Based on the above, the main objective of the study was to discover whether dietary choices can change the levels of disease biomarkers in the blood and urine. To do this, researchers from the University of Glasgow conducted a study that analyzed the data of 177,723 healthy participants, all in an age range between 37-73 years How impressive? During the past 5 years they reported no major changes in their diets.

In addition, the study revealed valuable information and found that vegetarians have a significantly reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. It is not for nothing that vegetarian dietary options in gastronomic products and projects have become quite popular today. In order to address the issue in greater depth, the researchers used one of the more extensive studies available and compared an extensive panel of biomarkers related to the health of vegetarians and carnivores, during the last 5 years.

Specifically, the group of scientists found that vegetarians had significantly lower levels in 13 biomarkers, which serve as a reference to detect numerous degenerative diseases. Vegetarians had lower concentrations of total cholesterol, both LDL (bad) cholesterol and HDL (good) cholesterol, as well as certain markers of liver function, among others. There was also a finding that could be negative, the vegetarian participants had higher levels of triglycerides and a protein called cystatin C, which may indicate a decrease in kidney function.

As part of the major revelations, study author Dr. Celis-Morales stated that people are not expected to give up meat entirely right away. In fact, it is not easy to stop consuming it, when it has been eating for a long time; a sustainable goal is to reduce intake and replace it with other healthy options such as oily fish, which is a great source of high biological value protein, omega-3 and other essential nutrients.

This type of studies came to prove us the great influence diet has on general health. Finally, many of the most recurrent chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancers are strongly associated with eating habits. Based on this, every day we have more references that endorse how to limit meatespecially red meat), has multiple health benefits. In addition to being a beneficial habit for heart health, a meatless diet can contribute to healthy weight loss and even reduce the risk of colon cancer. In the long term, eating less meat also improves energy levels, cognitive functioning, physical and mental performance, mood, and sleep disorders. A good option is to start by planning the weekly menus eating meat two times per weekBest of all, today we have a wide range of products and recipes that invite us to explore the immense creativity of the vegetarian diet.

