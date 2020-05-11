         It is possible to triple the speed of a robot thanks to the biomechanics of the cheetah

Cheetahs are the fastest creatures on land, and they get their speed and bending power from their backbones.

Thanks to their biomechanical inspiration, mechanical and aerospace engineering at North Carolina State University have managed to triple the speed of previous generations of robots. You can see it in action below.

Soft robot

This new type of soft robot is capable of move faster on solid surfaces or in the water than previous generations of these autonomous machines.

The researchers inspired the cheetah to create a type of soft robot that has a spring-loaded bistable spine, meaning that the robot has two stable states.

The fastest soft robots so far could move at speeds of up to 0.8 body lengths per second on flat, solid surfaces. The new class of soft robots, called LEAP (Leveraging Elastic instabilities for Amplified Performance), they can reach speeds of up to 2.7 body lengths per second, more than three times faster, at a low actuation frequency of about 3Hz. These “galloping” LEAP robots are approximately 7 centimeters long and weigh around 45 grams..

As explained Jie Yin, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at North Carolina State University:

We can quickly switch between these stable states by pumping air into the channels that line the silicone robot. Switching between the two states releases a significant amount of energy, allowing the robot to quickly exert a force against the ground. This allows the robot to gallop across the surface, which means that its feet leave the ground. The previous soft robots were trackers, which remained in contact with the ground at all times. This limits their speed.

