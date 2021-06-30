it is possible to run it on an old Lumia 950 XL and (of course) on a Raspberry Pi 4

The launch of Windows 11 is giving a lot to talk about in areas such as the chaos of its requirements and the release of the first preliminary version, but it is also there are already people who are installing this operating system in places where one would not expect to see it.

In fact a user has achieved install Windows 11 on a Lumia 950 XL, a mobile from 2015 that was one of the last to have Windows 10 Mobile. It is not the only surprise in recent days, and there are those who have already installed it on a Raspberry Pi 4 as well.

I do it because I can do it

A developer named Gustave Monce already shared an image on Twitter a few days ago showing Windows 11 running on that same mobile, but it wasn’t actually installed nativelyInstead, he had run it through a remote client.

The arrival of the first preview version of Windows 11 for Windows Insiders has allowed Monce to go further and install natively this system on the old mobile which was launched in 2015.

The basic options of the system work without apparent problems, but there is some delay when launching applications or when using menus and icons that are sometimes too small on the 5.7-inch screen of that Lumia.

Its processor, a Snapdragon 810, and its 3 GB memory they are fair enough for Windows 11 to run smoothly, but the truth is that it is surprising that it even works.

Another of the devices in which it has also been shown that Windows 11 can work is on the Raspberry Pi 4. Those responsible for ETA Prime have made it clear that installing this version is feasible thanks to efforts such as those of the WOR (Windows on Raspberry) project, which take advantage of the ARM versions of the operating system.

The general operation of the system is also correct and in fact the response from apps like the browser is pretty decent despite the modest specs of the Raspberry Pi. Obviously it suffers with things like HD video playback, but as we say, it is possible to use Windows 11 on this miniPC without apparent problems.

Users like theSPEEDCAT on Reddit who have also installed Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi 4 explained how they basically installed the system generating a Windows 11 image compatible with the ARM64 architecture with UUPdump and then prepare a MicroSD card to use in this miniPC as would normally also be done with Windows 10.

It is certainly surprising to see how Windows 11 can run on both the Lumia 950 XL and the Raspberry Pi, and that suggests that More powerful ARM chips will be able to take even more advantage of the of this operating system in the future.

It will be interesting also see if future Android application support is even more relevant for those kinds of devices, which theoretically do not need Intel Bridge technology and its post-compiler. Things are certainly lively in this segment.

Via | Liliputing