UEFA’s top medical official said it was “definitely possible” to plan to restart the European football leagues, despite the fact that the Dutch and French have ended their seasons and the Italian Sports Minister raised the prospect of a similar fate for Serie A .

The comment by UEFA’s Tim Meyer contrasts with that of FIFA’s medical committee chairman Michel D´Hooghe, who said on Tuesday that football should not be played until at least September to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Meyer, chairman of the Medical Committee of the European football governing body, said on Wednesday that as long as the right measures are taken, the sport can plan to resume the current season.

“When discussing any return to competitive football, the health of the players, everyone involved in the games and the general public is of paramount importance,” said the German.

“All football organizations that plan to restart their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols that will dictate sanitary and operational conditions, ensuring that the health of those involved is protected and that the integrity of public policies is preserved.”

“Under these conditions and in full compliance with local law, it is definitely possible to plan to resume suspended competitions during the 2019/20 season,” added Meyer.

The Dutch league canceled the season and, on Tuesday, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that professional football will not be able to return until September.

