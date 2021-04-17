It is possible to prevent metastasis during prostate cancer

A case of prostate cancer can be contained as long as the tumor is detected promptly and treatment is carried out for its containment and elimination, which will only happen if the patient performs routine tests that detect this type of cancer.

As stated by Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer usually spreads to the bones and lymph nodes, but it should be noted that prostate cancer can manifest itself in all other sectors of the patient’s body. Here are some of the therapies that can be applied to contain the spread of the disease.

Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy is a treatment that consists of applying very cold temperatures to freeze and kill cancer cells, in this case those that lodge in the prostate. It is sometimes called cryosurgery, but it is not really a surgical procedure.

Cryotherapy is used occasionally to treat cancer that has come back after radiation therapy, but it is also an option for men who have prostate cancer in early stages of development and who are not susceptible to surgery or radiation therapy.

Hormonal therapy

The goal of hormone therapy is reduce the levels of male hormones known as androgens, or prevent these hormones from stimulating the development of cancer cells in the prostate.

Sometimes lowering androgen levels or preventing them from interacting with prostate cancer cells can cause the cancer to shrink or slow down. However, hormone therapy alone will not solve the disease.

Chemotherapy is one of the alternatives that cancer patients have to avoid metastasis. Photo: Shutterstock

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy involves the use of drugs to stimulate the person’s immune system in order to make the immune system recognize cancer cells and attack them more effectively.

Like chemotherapy, this procedure can have some side effects for the patient, but they usually do not last more than two days. Between them we have:

Fever Chills Tiredness Back pain Joint pain Headaches Nausea

Chemotherapy

Doctors turn to chemotherapy when hormone therapy is no longer effective or when prostate cancer has spread outside the prostate gland. However, studies show that chemotherapy is effective when used with hormone therapy.

This therapy is not recommended to apply in the initial stages of cancerbut in later and more serious phases. In addition, it is also susceptible to causing side effects that weaken the patient and hinder their day to day.

Despite the fact that the incidence of prostate cancer is decreasing according to health authorities, it is still important to carry out the corresponding routine tests to ensure that we are not developing it without knowing it, or to have the option to start attacking it in time.

You may also like:

How Pomegranate Juice Can Help Prevent Prostate Cancer

Find out which is the popular and colorful diet that reduces the risk of prostate cancer according to a new study