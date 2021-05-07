It is possible to lower toll rates in Colombia

The cost of tolls is one of the most frequent objections of Colombians, and in particular, of cargo and passenger transporters, who they always bring up this problem in their petitions and demands to the Government, as in the current circumstances. Mauricio Toro is a representative to the Chamber for the Green Alliance and one of the co-authors of the bill that seeks, among other aspects, to modify the rate structure.

Is it possible to change it? Toro, along with his colleagues in the Chamber, Fabián Díaz, Rodrigo Rojas, León Fredy Muñoz, Carlos Acosta and Edwin Orduz, believe that it is and that is why filed, for the second time in Congress, the aforementioned project That, they clarify, will not affect the contractual conditions agreed with the current concessionaires.

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Toro explains in detail the initiative that, if approved in the four regulatory debates in Congress, would establish that in the country toll booths should not be less than 150 kilometers apart One of another. This is one of the points of honor of the project.

Why do you insist on this project?

Because what we are seeing is a general disagreement among citizens in the absence of clear rules regarding toll rates and the distance between them. Here they filled us with tolls, but the roads in many cases do not correspond to the reality of the value that is paid, or they are so close to each other that one does not understand what the meaning of such an APP has. Today we see tolls of 37,000, 25,000 or 20,000; must be paid according to the quality.

Pipiral Toll, Villavicencio. Photo: Guillermo Herrera / El Tiempo

What about public-private partnerships (PPPs)?

There is an uncertainty, they cannot be forever, we find PPPs that last for years and years without a defined responsibility, and I do not generalize, but I do generalize many. If they are not going to comply, then why do they not return that administration to the State, or failing that, many remain until the State claims them, if it realizes it.

So what is your proposal?

We propose seven points that guarantee, firstly, respect for clarity versus value. The first is that the rates paid by users must correspond to the quality and effective use of the road. That is, we cannot have high tolls when the citizen does not receive the necessary service, what is expected is that the value charged is proportional to the quality of the service provided. This rate must be tied to the conditions and characteristics of the road and its own use.

What about urban tolls?

This is the second point. Municipalities and districts cannot establish internal tolls left and right, because then now mayors, seeking funding, are beginning to fill cities with tolls without a proper technical study and without an official response to this. This violates the right to mobility of many citizens and brutally increases the price of products. There are other ways to discourage the use of the vehicle, if that is the intention of some, and other mechanisms that are not the extra cost of internal tolls, which is not reflected in the quality of the road network.

How is this the distance between toll booths?

The third point is the minimum distance between the toll booths. We have tolls with a distance of 30 or 40 kilometers or less, and that makes the country and the cargo sector uncompetitive, but it affects the prices of absolutely all products. Colombia does not have a competitive rail system, internal flights are extremely expensive, so here the mobilization of products is on land, and they cannot indiscriminately fill us with tolls. Each governor arrives with one, each president, each minister comes to us with another, this is becoming uncontrollable, and they are putting tolls on us that violate international recommendations. Therefore, the minimum distance must be at least 150 kilometers.

What will happen to the booths that are less than that distance today?

The first thing to say is that with this bill we are not changing the conditions of the tolls of the current PPPs, in no case are we saying that. It is from now on (when the project is approved) and from now on that these rights cannot be violated by setting tolls before 150 kilometers, that is, if today we have APPs that are every 10 or 20 kilometers we have to wait because we have to respect We do not intend to change the norms that the State itself set. This is in the future and it must be said that the concessions that at this moment end and are less than 150 kilometers away, the state must, when it receives them, manage them with sections of 150 kilometers to avoid this.

The current toll collection system is obsolete

Is it feasible for this to happen in the short term, to the extent that the concession contracts expire?

It is necessary to do a gradual clearing because this would bring subsequent costs to the nation, this is for the long term, to decrease, but in fact the Nation has to recover about 10 or 12 tolls these days. Our idea is that those tolls are dismantled if they are less than 150 kilometers away so that the Invías can keep only one of them and the rate is according to that.

What is the explanation or how do you see that there is a high concentration of tolls in an area or on a road and at the same time from different concessionaires?

Yes, that is why for us the law is fundamental: it cannot continue to be that way. The tolls cannot become a minor box of political favors of campaigns or of the government of the day, where large investment funds that have a net financial interest, what they seek is to fill us with tolls. Here there has to be a balance, there has to be a cut-off point and specific conditions regarding the quality and provision of the service as well. This has us very concerned, with the excuse that it is necessary to improve section 1 and section 2, that can be done every 150 kilometers by a single concession. They contract internally for maintenance but under a single condition, with rates that are in accordance with the quality of service provision and that do not exceed the CPI, which is where they abuse. And road safety is another concern: here they deliver everything bare, without rest spaces, without safety ramps for when a car runs out of brakes. In Central America all roads have those bunkers or sand traps, that’s mandatory and not here.

What would the rate increase look like?

This is the fourth point. Annual increases can never be higher than the CPI (Consumer Price Index) of the previous year. We have found tolls that hitch a ride, without any explanation. As a citizen service, the toll rate has to be tied at least to the IPC, but here they say that they had to make a ‘jarillon’, they increase the rate by 10 or 15 percent and the work is never seen; You can never compare or verify if that sum corresponds to what the toll was increased. They are violating the right of all Colombians to have information and, above all, to pay what is fair.

Rates are a nerve center. Is it possible to download them?

This is our fifth point. That the toll rate be reduced when concessionaires return the road at the end of their contract. It must be understood that when a PPP is made, the concessionaire charges a fee because a high investment is required for the construction of the road, for the stabilization of the slopes and those things, but when the money is already collected, the investment goes down because that money is recovered, it is handed over to the State and only maintenance remains, and this is clearly lower, proportionally speaking, than the cost of building the road. So when the money is collected, the State receives the toll and lowers the rate just to what is required for the maintenance of that section, but they cannot continue to charge us the 20,000 or 30,000 pesos that were invested to make the road.

Due to the emergency of the pandemic, they propose to ‘freeze’ the increase in rates. How would that be?

That the increase in toll rates is reduced to the 2020 CPI, during the health emergency and for up to one more year, this is temporary. It must be understood that tolls began to rise at a difficult economic time, when many companies and families are bankrupt, and the percentage of traffic on the roads was reduced, therefore wear and tear is proportional to it, so they cannot increase us now that we need to give a hand to micro, small and medium-sized companies and citizens. We are asking that this increase in rates be reduced to contribute to the economic reactivation.

We come to the last point. What is it and what does it consist of?

That the country has updated information each year on the number of tolls, the rates, on the increase and the geographical distribution of these booths. Today the Ministry has some in concession, others with the PPPs that were made with the governments, the Nation, there is a mess where one knows at the end how many tolls Colombia has, what those rates are and what those increases are. The concessions are doing what they want and they end up accepting that increase that one does not understand, because that information is not public, it is not available or it is unified.

There are strong increases in tolls

Some information about tolls *

At the beginning of this year, Colombia had 177 tolls: 100 by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), 45 by the National Institute of Highways, Invías, and the rest are managed by the departments, districts and municipalities.

Based on this and other data, the authors of the bill resubmitted it to Congress. Previous was filed by the Sixth House Committee in October of last year. Next, some of the points consigned in the support of reasons to insist on it.

“According to the figures of the World Economic Forum – WEF, Colombia was located in the 102nd out of 141 countries in the ranking of road quality, which is part of the 2019 Global Competitiveness Index ”.

“One of the most striking cases is that of the Bogotá – Villavicencio road, where in just 117 kilometers there are four toll stationsBut, in addition, between the Puente Quetame and Boquerón II booths they are only 35 kilometers away and between those of Pipiral and Puente Quetame there are only 27.8 kilometers away. Similarly, the proximity between the Río Bogotá and Mondoñedo toll booths is very telling, only 19.4 kilometers apart ”.

“The exacerbated concentration of tolls in some departments, such as Cundinamarca, Antioquia and Valle del Cauca, is also notorious, and that density in certain areas of the country raises questions. For example, why is it that in the 341 kilometers that separate Medellín and Turbo there is only one toll, while between Tunja and Ibagué there are 6 tolls (340 kilometers), and between Manizales and Cali there are 7 tolls (258 kilometers) Why are there 12 toll stations between Bogotá and Cartagena (1,050 kilometers), but between Cali and Bogotá (464 kilometers), where the distance is much shorter, are there 10 tolls? ”.

The figures indicate that “from 2014 to 2020, the ANI has collected more than $ 18 billion in tolls ($ 18,465,056’990,155) and that Invías has received, since 1994, more than $ 8 billion ($ 8,346,436’969,927). In other words, through tolls, more than $ 26 billion have been collected in Colombia, a figure that is missing many zeros because they do not include the tolls administered by the departments ”.

“… The annual average of the collection by source of tolls is close to $ 3.5 billion pesos. Last year, on the concessioned roads, the National Infrastructure Agency raised more than $ 2.1 billion, and in 2019 about $ 2.8 billion. The most expensive tolls in the region are found in Chile, (US $ 6.07), Colombia (US $ 4.97) and Mexico (US $ 4.49).

A very illustrative case is that of Ecuador, since it also has a mountainous topography and economic conditions similar to those of Colombia, but that ranks as one of the countries with the best quality of roads in Latin America and that also has the lowest toll rates in the region.

* Bill 621 of 2021