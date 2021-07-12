It is possible to induce pregnancy in male mice … and perhaps humans

07/12/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

A group of researchers from the Shanghai Naval Medical University in China has developed a method to gestate baby rodents in male mice. The specimens were converted into parabiotic pairs: they shared their circulatory system with females of their species. Ten pups were obtained, which were born by caesarean section. 4% of the offspring produced by “male” pregnancy reached adulthood.

According to an article published in Nature, the issue could generate a profound bioethical debate worldwide: to what extent can science modify the natural order? What social benefits would the pregnancy without sex limit? These are just some of the questions that this kind of research immediately generates.

The pregnancy in males It is extremely unusual in nature: it is only recorded in a few species of fish, such as seahorses or seahorses. In this case, Chinese scientists created a model to try to replicate it in mammals.

To that end, they sewed the elbows, knees, and skins of pairs of rodents, each consisting of a previously neutered male and female. They wanted animals to share their blood, within the framework of a process called parabiosis. The study was published in bioRxiv.

The steps of the method

Parabiosis, a term that means “living side by side,” is a technique used in physiology that allows the integration of two living organisms, which are joined surgically to develop a single shared physiological system. It is used to study different processes, such as the effects of aging, by making old and young mice share their blood.

According to what the researchers explained, the effects of the process began to be appreciated gradually. In principle, six weeks after the surgical intervention, the male mice showed a notable decrease in their testosterone levels, while the levels of estrogen and progesterone were at values ​​similar to those of a female of the same species.

Two months after the surgery, the scientists proceeded to transplant a uterus in males and, after another two months, they incorporated embryos, but in this case in both males and females. After about 21 days of implantation, and completing a development period similar to that of a rodent in a natural way, the specialists extracted the young by caesarean section.

4% efficacy in males

4% efficacy in malesWhat was the results? Of the almost 850 embryos implanted, only 30% of those placed in females and 10% of those located in males were transformed into fetuses able to continue their development. Subsequently, only ten pups managed to grow up and reach adulthood of the 280 embryos implanted in males, thus obtaining around a 4% success rate in “male” pregnancies.

It is worth noting, however, that despite the ethical discussions that this scientific work has already generated, its main author, Rongjia Zhang, clarified that it is not feasible for the moment to relate these results with possible implications in human beings.

He indicated that the species are completely different, since rodents can be consanguineous and rats have two uteri. Consequently, these characteristics and other bases of this model make it still unfeasible to relate it to the possibility of a pregnancy human “male”.

Moreover, Zhang himself expressed in PubPeer that the conclusions obtained in the framework of the study practically reduce to nothing the possibility of transferring this model to human reality. Despite this, the impact of the issue has allowed a rapid escalation in the debates, which promises to continue to grow more and more.

Photo: Andrew Seaman on Unsplash.