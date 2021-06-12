“It is possible that the Spanish go out into the field as if they had shackles on their feet”

German physician Thomas Assmann considers that vaccinating players a few days before the start of the European Championship is not recommended and it can even be counterproductive due to side effects.

Assmann was consulted by the newspaper Bild on Spain’s plans to vaccinate players with Johnson & Johnson after the two positives that have occurred in the squad.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has similar side effects to AstraZeneca. If the Spaniards are going to really play next week after being vaccinated recently, the rivals are going to rejoice“Assmann said.

“Players may take to the field as if they have a foot shackle due to side effects“he added.

Assmann thinks it would have made sense vaccinate early and in a staggered manner to the players before the Euro.

Germany, for its part, has given up on systematically vaccinating the entire workforce.