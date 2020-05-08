Neither has he seen a light, nor has he heard the voice of God, nor has anyone forced him: simply believe now. “And there is nothing to think about, it is something you decide and that’s it,” a father explains to his hallucinated son, who has secretly followed him to church, about the reason for his conversion to the Catholic faith. The parent wants to remove iron from the matter and adds that his “decision does not differ much from putting you in a gym.” It is one of the perhaps most biting and fun moments (although this goes with the taste of each one) of a very particular film, Esa Sensation, which bears the stamp of a very peculiar filmmaker, Juan Cavestany (Madrid, 1967), who He directs it together with Pablo Hernando and Julián Génisson, from the very unique collective, Canódromo Abandonado.

The film, which opens today in several Spanish theaters after being well received at festivals like Malaga, starts with the images of a woman hugging and licking a parking meter in a strange Madrid, with greener than asphalt. An object of desire as unsuspected as a roundabout crowned by a large rough rock or a Madrid Río footbridge. For all of them the protagonist Lorena Iglesias drinks the winds. How would Juan Cavestany, director of cult films, define People in Places, his latest film, shot with minimal resources, without wages, in a kind of cooperative?

“It is a tragic comedy about the difficulty of enjoyment. It seems author’s cinema, rare, small, but in reality it is simple to follow and transparent, although it aims high. It is popular cinema, a film with jokes, with sex and with philosophy, so it could be sold, but not with jokes, sex or philosophy as one might imagine. Not part of a thesis; when we finish it we begin to understand it. It is about love, faith and the management of the will through three stories, made by three authors ”.

The creators met while acting as extras in Carlos Vermut’s short film Don Pepe Popi. And there they connected. “I was the older gentleman and they, who are about thirty years old or younger, had seen my movie I have boats and they looked at me as if they were amazed that there are people who can do these things. They came from the world of monologues and shorts. Then we worked together on my play Tres en coma, at the Teatro del Barrio, ”says the also playwright, author of texts for Animalario such as Urtain, with which he won a Max award.

Did you have a sense of humor? “We agreed a lot. It is a sense of humor linked to shame and modesty, which has to do with narcissism, when you are seen who you are; and that connects with a kind of laughter that fascinates us, with distant roots, with the unbearable humor of Ricky Gervais. But we were also united by something else: A fascination / revulsion for the whole language of advertising, that of enjoyment. What they tell us about Enjoy such, are you going to miss it? o It will not leave you indifferent, all that false happiness ”.

The film starts from the observation of everyday behavior to break the convention … “Excuse me,” the filmmaker interrupts the talk of the journalist who threatens to go on forever, “Can I tell you an anecdote?” “We were at a festival in Barcelona; in a hotel, in the typical buffet, full of American tourists, having breakfast. Next to me, an American lady related that she had gone to a church or a monastery to see a virgin. They all passed by and touched his foot. “When it was my turn,” said the lady, “I came, touched his foot and asked myself: what am I supposed to feel?” This is the question of the film ”.

.