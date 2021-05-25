It is planted for 10 million dollars

The Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO) is the best boxer of the moment and king of the super middleweight. After having beaten the English Joe billy saunders, only lacks one belt in the category: that of the American Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KO), which has the IBF.

Knowing how valuable he is, Plant put a price on his next match: “Ten million dollars sounds good, or close, I don’t want to receive anything less than what I deserve. It’s a fight that I want and that I know I can win. “

And he added in dialogue with Seconds Out: “I don’t have a fan base as big as Canelo, but I do have more than Callum Smith and Saunders in America. I have a great team around me and I bring many visitors. “

Plant’s request is not crazy thinking about what the Mexican’s previous rivals won: Sergey Kovalev and Daniel Jacobs pocketed about 12 clubs, Saunders won 8, Smith took 6 and Avni Yildrim, 2.5.

Caleb Plant is not afraid of the challenge with Alvarez.

“This has been my dream of being an undisputed fighter and to be on the list of the best pound for pound is something that I would love,” he said.

Canelo has a tradition of fighting close to the date that the Independence of Mexico is commemorated (9/17) and Saturday the 18th is a great opportunity.

Canelo destroyed Billy Joe Saunders, who lost by retirement.

