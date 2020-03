Drafting AN / AL

6 hours ago

Dr. José Ramón Cossío, retired minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), said that around the sanitary measures by Covid-19 there is a climate of insults and denial of dialogue, in addition to exacerbated criticism of the government and advocates at all costs, so he believes that betting on the disease to strengthen or weaken the President is stingy.

Related topics: