“It is our biggest threat”: Mayorkas said they are monitoring domestic extremism

15 minutes. Domestic extremism is currently the greatest terrorist threat in the United States, said the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS, in English), Alejandro Mayorkas, on Sunday.

“We are very focused on domestic violent extremism. It is our greatest threat, threat related to terrorism, which we face in the country. We are very focused on this, “Mayorkas said in an interview with the television network. NBC News.

The head of the DHS assured that the officials of the department he directs continue to closely monitor these types of threats, while facing the increasing arrival of undocumented immigrants from the border with Mexico.

Mayorka commented to Chuck Todd during an interview with Meet the Press, that a lot has been done on domestic terrorism. “We have plans to do more.”

The Atlanta shootings

Then Mayorkas mentioned the shooting last Tuesday against three Asian massage establishments in Atlanta (Georgia), where 8 people died, although he avoided linking it to terrorism.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims of the tragic murders in the area around Atlanta,” he simply said.

Early news quickly linked the attack to the wave of hate crimes in the US against people of Asian descent. However, the suspect admitted that he fired at those establishments because he “blamed” them for keeping his sex addiction active and wanted to “eliminate the temptation.”

On Saturday, several protests and vigils took place in different parts of the US, such as Atlanta, New York, San Francisco or Pittsburgh, to reject racism against people of Asian origin.