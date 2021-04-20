“It is one of the great events of the year and we are prepared”

04/20/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

Sport.es

Lithuanian Saras Jasikevicius, Barça coach, warned before tomorrow’s first quarter-final match of the Euroleague against Zenit Saint Petersburg that his team is prepared for “one of the great events of the year”.

“We are more or less well. The team is psyched, knows that it has to suffer and has to know that we are facing one of the most important events of the year. I think we are ready, “said Jasikevicius in a statement distributed by the Barça club.

Lithuanian coach He highlighted the direction of Kevin Pangos, but also the success of the shooters of the Russian team and the quality of the inside game.

A very vertical team

“Their pitchers have a lot of options to come out after blocking and shooting, and then there’s the toughness of their inside line. They are very experienced guys, some are very vertical, others who can do a lot of damage in attack rebounds, “he said.

In addition, the Barça coach stressed that it is a team “very well trained” by Xavi Pascual, a team “super-organized that he prepares the games very well and that he will have prepared the series very well “.

For its part, forward Cory Higgins commented that his team has to make “the best basketball of the year” to eliminate Zenit and he must be very focused on both attack and defense.

He highlighted the great moment of form dthe ex-Barcelona player Kevin Pangos, for which the Catalans must be “mentally strong” and “very concentrated”.