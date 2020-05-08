By Sebastian Quiroz

05/7/2020 3:52 pm

During 2019, Mexico accepted an Income Law, where it was established that several digital services should pay taxes as of June 1, 2020. Today Netflix announced that it would raise the price of subscriptions in our country, and now PlayStation has issued a similar statement.

So is, Starting June 1, 2020, PlayStation Store users in our country will have to pay VAT for all digital products and online subscriptions. This was the statement that Sony issued:

“We are in contact with you today to let you know that your bank or Sony PlayStation will begin collecting sales taxes on digital products and services, including automatic renewal products sold to customers in Mexico, beginning June 1, 2020. The Decree published in DOF 09-12-2019 requires that digital service providers such as PlayStation® Store collect the corresponding sales taxes, including VAT (value added tax). In order to meet this requirement, as of June 1, 2020, PlayStation® Store began to collect VAT on its products / services in Mexico. This is not a charge imposed by PlayStation, but a tax demanded by the government. “

In this way, the price of Any digital product or online service by Sony will have a 16% VAT tax in Mexico. In the beginning, PlayStation will be the remitter of the tax. That said, there is the possibility that in the future credit and debit card operating companies will take care of this. In that case, PlayStation will not charge tax and the charge will appear separately on your statement.

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

