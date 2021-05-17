It is now possible to write thoughts only with the mind

05/17/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Research carried out by a team of specialists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States has created a brain-computer interface that makes it possible to write using only the mind: electrodes capture the brain dynamics that occur when thinking in writing, to process it later by computer means and convert it into text written on a screen.

The innovation could help people with different physical disabilities regain their ability to communicate and socially interact, according to a press release. The advance marks a milestone in the application of brain-computer interfaces, which have registered significant growth in recent years.

Robotic arms or mind-controlled wheelchairs are some examples of the potential of this new technological approach.

Basically, brain-computer interfaces work by measuring brain activity and generating commands from it in order to interact with a computer. Thanks to this, the computer can perform actions that are “directed” by the brain.

As the activity of the upper or lower limbs is not required, they become an excellent alternative for people with mobility problems or with different types of paralysis.

This is the case of systems that combine brain decoding, electrical stimulation and computer systems. They can achieve, for example, that a person who has lost mobility in their arms can again grasp objects with some autonomy.

To do this, they “read” the neural activity that occurs when the person thinks of a movement, then transmitting it in the form of electrical impulses that act on the muscles and cause the person to pick up an object on their own again.

Wording thoughts

In the new study, which was published in the journal Nature, scientists make use of these new technologies to create a device that allows writing only with thoughts related to written sentences. How do you do it? In principle, electrodes are implanted that are capable of read the brain activity that the person produces when thinking of a phrase. It is worth noting that an ancient practice was used: handwriting.

The brain activity processed in this research was born from the signals produced by a volunteer when asked to try to write by hand. In doing so, the brain area related to the so-called fine movements was activated, allowing the system to “read” the neuronal dynamics related to each letter or expression. The researchers were able to detect 200 individual neurons that were activated while the participant tried to write as if he were writing with pencil and paper.

Once the brain information linked to writing is detected, a computer system comes into action that decodes the signals and transforms them into letters, words and phrases that can be seen on a screen. To do this, a machine learning algorithm was used to recognize the neural patterns related to each letter. The mechanism records thoughts and converts them into digitized text in real time.

Different applications

Beyond technological innovation, the specialists remarked that this type of brain-computer interfaces can have a great impact in the area of ​​medicine aimed at physical rehabilitation, because by “reading” thoughts they can take advantage of a skill that is not lost with disabilities: it has been shown in different studies that people with mobility problems are still able to activate the same brain areas linked to physical movements that they cannot perform, just thinking about them.

Photo: The implanted electrodes record the brain activity produced when thinking about writing a phrase or sentence. Subsequently, this information is analyzed live by a computer, which transforms the data into words that appear on a screen. Credit: Shenoy lab & Erika Woodrum.

