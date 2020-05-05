         It is now possible to start a video call on Meet from Gmail: this is how you can do it

In the last weeks, Google has been implementing different important changes in relation to Google Meet. For example, a few days ago they started offering it for free and now they allow up to 100 participants in a video call.

In mid-April came another announcement to consider, when they showed for the first time what the integration of meet in Gmail would be like. This integration is already beginning to reach all users (I have verified it with several accounts), and it is a measure that seems to respond to the rise of platforms like Zoom.

100 million users use Meet daily

To test it, we will simply have to go to Gmail.com and log in with our user. As we can see in the screenshot below, in the left sidebar now two new buttons appear: “start a meeting” and “join a meeting”.

With this strategy, Google seeks to bring its group video calling service closer to the most popular email client on the planet. The confinement by the coronavirus is causing video call services to experience great growth, and a few weeks ago Sundar Pichai (CEO of the company) said that “currently there are about 100 million daily users on Meet.

Starting or joining a group meeting on Meet is now easier than ever, since you can do it directly from Gmail, with a single click and without the need to configure or go to other pages.

This is one more measure for boost the use of their video call platforms to users of the Google ecosystem. A few days ago, Android users saw that when they mentioned the word “Zoom” in the message app, a message appeared that suggested “start a video call in Duo”.

