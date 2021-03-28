It is now possible to reserve the DS4: what is its price?

It is already possible book online the new DS 4, the compact crossover from the premium firm DS Automobiles with which it aims to attract all those who set their eyes on an Audi Q3, BMW X2 or Mercedes GLA based on design, character and personality. Currently you can only reserve the special launch version La Première under two 225 hp mechanics and from € 49,200. What do you offer for such an amount?

Design and differentiation are the great bet of the DS4

With their 4.40 meters in length, the DS 4 is a model that fits directly into the compact segment, with a body with crossover tints that make it a direct rival to the well-known Audi Q3, BMW X2, Mercedes GLA or XC40, but with a asphalt component so pronounced which a priori also makes it an alternative to traditional premium compact (Audi A3, BMW 1 Series or Mercedes A-Class). However, the great asset of the French model is a colorful and avant-garde exterior design, as well as muscular, which hides a cabin full of details and technology, which promises a high quality of finishes.

Putting the focus on the versions that are already possible to reserve, DS offers a unique finish associated with the aforementioned La Première special version with a large endowment, including elements such as the night vision system, the HiFi system signed by Focal of 690 W, Matrix LED headlights, 19 “wheels, leather interior with ash wood inserts, head-up display or vision cameras 360 °, among others.

Regarding the mechanical section, the cheapest option for € 49,200 corresponds to PureTech 225, a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine associated with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that develops 225 hp and 300 Nm of torque. For almost two thousand euros more, the top-of-the-range mechanics is available, a plug-in hybrid called E-TENSE 225 that develops the same joint power and that we tested under the body of a Peugeot 508 SW. It is not the fastest option or the one that will provide the most sensations, but it is the most interesting for urban use thanks to the fact that it has a ZERO label from the DGT and is capable of traveling a few 50 km in electric mode thanks to its lithium-ion battery of 13.2 kWh gross.

As expensive (or cheap) as any other premium C-SUV

In both cases it is necessary provide a down payment of € 1,500 for the reservation, which are refundable. Likewise, both the DS 4 PureTech 225 La Première for € 49,200, and the DS 4 E-TENSE 225 La Première for € 51,250, are subject to financing of 4.7% and 4.65% APR, respectively, which are good figures, and with a duration of 48 months.

Finally, it can be said that later the access versions will arrive, like a 130 hp diesel, finding ourselves as main rivals to models as varied as the BMW X2 xDrive25e (220 hp) from € 53,450, the Mercedes GLA 250e (218 hp) for € 48,685 or even an Audi A3 Sportback TFSIe (204 hp) for € 41,360, not forgetting the CUPRA Formentor VZ e -Hybrid 245 CV for € 43,350.