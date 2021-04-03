“It is not up to us to do numbers now, we think about tomorrow”

04/03/2021 at 2:56 PM CEST

EFE

The coach of the Spanish, Vicente Moreno, said after the session prior to the game this Sunday against the Albacete that it is not up to the team now to “do numbers”, but to think only “about how to win tomorrow” and predicted a “complicated” match.

The blue and white coach pointed out that It is one of the “most important commitments of the season”. “At this point, the players already know how difficult this competition is and it is not necessary to insist much on it,” he reflected. In this sense, he pointed out that Albacete “is at its best.”

The Valencian coach argued his statement: “If you look at the rival’s classification it can lead you to error. He has been able to win his last games, but football is that capricious. It has good players, coaches and wants to survive in Second division “.

On the other hand, questioned by the contribution of the second row to the team’s scoring records, Vicente Moreno he insisted on its importance. “It is necessary and essential to have these goals, that the second and even the third line add up and let’s not look only at the top ones, “he said.