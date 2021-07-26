“It is not unreal that Norris surpasses Perez and Bottas”

Norris is having an impressive season after having contested the first ten races, a period during which he finished three times on the podium and always finished in the top five with the exception of the Spanish GP, when he was eighth.
This, coupled with a year of irregular timing on the part of Bottas and a “Checo” Pérez who has had his period of adaptation to Red Bull, has allowed the young Briton to find himself in third position in the drivers’ championship after the GP of Britain.
Norris had placed third in the points behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the first time after the Emilia Romagna GP, where he finished third. Later he would be surpassed by Bottas after the appointment in Barcelona but he returned to the championship podium being third in Monaco.
Pérez’s victory in the Azerbaijan GP relegated him to fourth place and the Mexican remained third until the Silverstone event, where he did not add and was overtaken by Norris and Bottas.
Norris he has a total of 113 points in his personal account, five more than the Finn from Mercedes and nine ahead of the Red Bull driver.
Asked if he thought it was a realistic goal for Norris to be able to hold onto Perez and Bottas until the end of the year, Seidl He replied: “It’s hard to say if it’s a realistic goal because the Red Bull car and the Mercedes car are really better. Valtteri and ‘Checo’ also did some great races this year and in the past.”
“So it’s because of Lando’s strong performances together with the team and the competitive car that we have this year and we managed after ten races to be third, so it’s not unrealistic to stay there if he can, let’s say, repeat this half of the season again. “
Despite the illusion that it would mean for Norris and McLaren to aspire to third place in the drivers’ championship, Seidl insisted on the differences with Mercedes and Red Bull and warned that they cannot forget that their fight is with Ferrari.
“We have to be honest, sometimes something has to go wrong on the part of Red Bull or Mercedes, because we are not yet in a position to beat them just because of our performance. And that is the reality in which we find ourselves and we cannot forget it.” .
“We also have strong competition with the two Ferrari drivers. But of course we get up in the morning because we want to win races on Sunday. That is not possible at the moment, due to our own performance. So we will try to do better races. in terms of strategy or car performance or not having problems more than the others. Or luckily from time to time. “
“These factors combine to put us in the position we are in now thanks, again, to the great performance of the drivers and the team here on the track and at home. So that is what we will try until the end of the season. , make things difficult for our competitors every time we get to another track, “concluded the McLaren boss.
The RAF aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, perform for the public in their BAE Systems Hawk T.Mk.1A.
Red Arrows smoke over pit buildings
The Safety Car on the grid
Fans
Tom Cruise with Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1
Actor Tom Cruise
The RAF aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, are on display to the public in their BAE Systems Hawk T.Mk.1A.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 al inicio
Max Verstappen’s car, Red Bull Racing RB16B on a tow truck, is brought to the garage
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, prepare to lead the pack for the restart
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
Actor Tom Cruise and Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG, on the grid
THE Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field through the pit lane
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 and Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, pit stop
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, pit stop
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 lead the pack as the lights turn green
Max Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull Racing RB16B, returns to the garage on a tow truck
Max Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull Racing RB16B, returns to the garage on a tow truck
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 with Great Britain flag
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins after making contact with Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, spins
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
Lando Norris, McLaren congratulates winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, at Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, gets out of his damaged car after crashing on the first lap
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, George Russell, Williams FW43B
Fans
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the cars through the pit lane
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, and third place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Fans
Fans
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Podium: second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Podium: winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Podium: winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
