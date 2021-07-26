“It is not unreal that Norris surpasses Perez and Bottas”

Norris is having an impressive season after having contested the first ten races, a period during which he finished three times on the podium and always finished in the top five with the exception of the Spanish GP, when he was eighth.

This, coupled with a year of irregular timing on the part of Bottas and a “Checo” Pérez who has had his period of adaptation to Red Bull, has allowed the young Briton to find himself in third position in the drivers’ championship after the GP of Britain.

Norris had placed third in the points behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the first time after the Emilia Romagna GP, where he finished third. Later he would be surpassed by Bottas after the appointment in Barcelona but he returned to the championship podium being third in Monaco.

Pérez’s victory in the Azerbaijan GP relegated him to fourth place and the Mexican remained third until the Silverstone event, where he did not add and was overtaken by Norris and Bottas.

Norris he has a total of 113 points in his personal account, five more than the Finn from Mercedes and nine ahead of the Red Bull driver.

Asked if he thought it was a realistic goal for Norris to be able to hold onto Perez and Bottas until the end of the year, Seidl He replied: “It’s hard to say if it’s a realistic goal because the Red Bull car and the Mercedes car are really better. Valtteri and ‘Checo’ also did some great races this year and in the past.”

“So it’s because of Lando’s strong performances together with the team and the competitive car that we have this year and we managed after ten races to be third, so it’s not unrealistic to stay there if he can, let’s say, repeat this half of the season again. “

Despite the illusion that it would mean for Norris and McLaren to aspire to third place in the drivers’ championship, Seidl insisted on the differences with Mercedes and Red Bull and warned that they cannot forget that their fight is with Ferrari.

“We have to be honest, sometimes something has to go wrong on the part of Red Bull or Mercedes, because we are not yet in a position to beat them just because of our performance. And that is the reality in which we find ourselves and we cannot forget it.” .

“We also have strong competition with the two Ferrari drivers. But of course we get up in the morning because we want to win races on Sunday. That is not possible at the moment, due to our own performance. So we will try to do better races. in terms of strategy or car performance or not having problems more than the others. Or luckily from time to time. “

“These factors combine to put us in the position we are in now thanks, again, to the great performance of the drivers and the team here on the track and at home. So that is what we will try until the end of the season. , make things difficult for our competitors every time we get to another track, “concluded the McLaren boss.

