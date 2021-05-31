“It is not true that he triumphed in the past only by having Leo Messi”

05/31/2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Every Leicester City fan watched the Champions League final, which faced Manchester City and Chelsea, with a certain nostalgia. N’golo Kanté paraded on the grass of O Dragao, named as the best player of the final and Ben chilwell, blues players, and Riyad mahrez, player of the citizens. These footballers have a common past at Leicester, and they were all coached by Claudio Ranieri during the golden age of the Foxes.

In an interview for La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian coach referred to his former pupils. “I’m proud to see Kanté, Chilwell and Mahrez play at these levels. I especially remember Riyad, who I turned into a winger when he played as a midfielder. I trusted them when they were still very young, so I laugh when I think of those who tell me that I don’t value young talents. ”

Ten years after that glorious final at Wembley, Pep Guardiola had the opportunity to once again be crowned King of Europe. However, Chelsea cut off their chances. “Guardiola continues to be a point of reference for many coaches and his football has evolved over time, becoming much more vertical. Winning or losing is just a matter of details, It is not true that in the past he triumphed only by playing with phenomena like Leo Messi“, Ranieri argued before speculating on the future of the ex Barcelona” I am convinced that sooner or later it will come to train to Italy “.

Ranieri also referred to Thomas Tuchel, who has radically revolutionized Chelsea since his arrival mid-season. “His work has been excellent, especially empowering his compatriots Havertz and Werner, in which the club had invested a lot of money “.