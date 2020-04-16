Apple yesterday presented the long-awaited iPhone SE (2020), a blow on the table of the mid-range that finally places the company in the middle price ranges, four years after the presentation of the first-generation iPhone SE. The main asset of this device are your processor and camera, although there are certain unknowns about the latter since Apple does not usually give data on the sensor.

With the information given by Apple we are going to comment the most interesting points about this cameraSince it’s halfway between the iPhone XR camera and the iPhone 11 camera, the end result promises.

IPhone 11 soul in a lower sensor

The first point to solve is if the second generation iPhone SE mounts the same camera as the iPhone 11, the answer is no. Apple does not detail the sensor in the camera description but there is a key point to look at, ‘100% Focus Pixels’ technology which only appears in the descriptions of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Focusing pixels on iPhones on the various sensor arrays. With the iPhone 11 the biggest jump was made at this level, a jump that the iPhone SE of 2020 does not make. Image TechCrunch.

With the sensor of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro came the ‘100% Focus Pixels’, a great leap in the level of autofocus for Apple. The iPhone SE (2020) does not enjoy this advantage

What’s this from ‘Focus Pixels’? Basically, that the pixels of the device are used to focus. It is Apple’s way of calling the PDAF focus system. If all of the sensor’s pixels can focus (instead of just some of them), the improvement is substantial. This is one of the points that makes it clear that the sensor is not the same with respect to the iPhone 11.

The second point that makes clear the difference between sensors is the front camera. In the generation 11 and 11 Pro the selfie camera is 12 megapixels, with significant improvements over the 2018 iPhone. On the iPhone SE 2020 we have the same 7 megapixel sensor from the previous generation, although the possibility of using portrait mode remains

If it is not the camera of the iPhone 11, it should be considered that it must be the camera of the iPhone XR (same main sensor as the iPhone XS) and here the answer is “yes, but no”. Let’s explain “yes” first. At the sensor level everything points to the iPhone SE 2020 camera being the same as the XR. This would involve 1.4 µm photoreceptors, optical image stabilizer, 12 megapixels, f / 1.8 aperture, 5x digital zoom in photos and 3X in video, and stereo recording among others.

The iPhone SE (2020) has the same Smart HDR technology as the iPhone 11, in addition to the improved Neural Engine and all the improvements in image processing derived from the Apple A13 Bionic

Where are the differences then with the iPhone XR? Let us now explain the ‘… but no’. The most important difference is on the Smart HDR or Smart HDR. Apple introduced this technology in 2018, reminding us a lot of what the Google Pixel once did with its HDR +. Smart HDR managed to end (the majority) of the burned that historically dragged the iPhone.

Apple’s Smart HDR offers one of today’s best dynamic ranges, alongside Google’s HDR +.

With the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Apple introduced your second generation Smart HDR, improving the dynamic range when taking the shots. This iPhone SE 2020 has the second generation Smart HDR, a significant improvement over last year’s generation.

The other main player here is the improved Neural Engine, Apple’s machine learning engine for enhancing photos and also playing a major role at the augmented reality level. This iPhone SE 2020 has the processing improvements provided by the A13 Bionic chip, making it more capable than the iPhone XR. Despite this, Apple you have not entered night mode.

IPhone SE (2020) does not enjoy extended dynamic range in 60 FPS videos (as iPhone 11 does)

Finally, there is another clear difference. The iPhone 11 have Extended dynamic range for video up to 60 FPSwhile the 2020 iPhone SE has expanded dynamic range up to 30 FPS video only. However, they are still capable of recording up to 4K 60 FPS, in addition to being able to use the QuickTake mode of the iPhone 11, which allows you to record videos without leaving photography mode.

“The iPhone SE has the best single-camera system ever introduced in a 12-megapixel, f / 1.8 aperture iPhone.” Manzana

In short, we have confirmation that this new iPhone SE has both HDR and the processing capabilities of the iPhone 11, but with sensors one step below. The results should be better than those of the iPhone XR (in fact Apple comments that it is the best camera that they have introduced in a single lens system), something that we will try to verify in their corresponding analysis.

