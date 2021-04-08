It is not the hotel business, they are bars and restaurants with their own name

The headlines about hospitality have been a constant this last year. First the closing, then the commitment to delivery, later the partial opening, the summer parenthesis, the limitations of schedules and capacity …

The center and some neighborhoods of Barcelona are the ones that are suffering the most from the blow and those who have the hardest time to adapt to this new normal that lasts long enough to be new and that has little of normality.

But behind the figures, the daily news and that hospitality as a generic entity are the stories of each dying place. According to the most pessimistic data, the future of half of the city’s restoration is in jeopardy. Another number? Another bad news for the list?

Can be. But what that coffee bar every morning, the restaurant with our favorite daily menu or the place for special days has had to draw the blind, it is something else.

It is true that some have made it regular. That likewise there have been headlines about “what about mine”. And that some clients do not understand that they are invited to return to the neighborhoods and terraces where they came to feel strangers in their own city.

But you want more to think about those who do it well. In those who adapt to what they play and have little time for regrets, aware that there has been bad news and little money for everyone. In those who helped at the time those who needed it most and took care of their equipment and suppliers.

Saving the hospitality industry is a worn motto for many. But help all those businesses that resist, or come back and in a way recovering areas, terraces and neighborhoods of the city is a plan that sounds much better for this spring.