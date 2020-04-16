At some point, after the announcement of the social distancing measures – by the Federal Government – hypotheses began to be heard, in the media, in consultancies and in some government offices, about the probable decrease in crime incidence figures as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was believed that, given the possibility of becoming infected, members of criminal organizations would keep their respective quarantines and refrain from continuing their activities. Even more, it was thought that in the face of an apocalyptic scenario of deserted streets and military surveillance – by the National Guard – the “narcos” would know themselves vulnerable to being apprehended. Without incentives, without opportunities and without guaranteed impunity, organized crime would take, at least temporarily, “Susana Distancia”.

Unfortunately the quarantine hypothesis – enthusiastic but naive – viewed from the perspective of illegal drug economies, starts from two false premises. The first is to think that illicit markets are governed by logics external to their own rationality. Second, to think that violence is structurally linked to drugs.

On the first hypothesis it is necessary to say that Economies, legal or illegal, operate based on their own dynamics. In the case of drug markets, the demand for prohibited substances creates an incentive structure that motivates various agents to provide inputs, and to produce, transfer and market the different substances. As long as the need exists there will always be a provider who takes advantage of the opportunity. Undoubtedly, catastrophic events such as natural disasters, pandemics or famines have an impact on the structure of these illegal economies. But it is also true that any external event will pose a frank obstacle that the market will be able to overcome and from which it will be able to recover.

On the second hypothesis, historical, medical and sociological research has shown how problematic and inaccurate it is to causally link drugs with violence. Among the specialists there is a consensus in recognizing that each substance has a differentiated impact on people and that knowing the psychological condition and the social context they are essential to understand the phenomenon of violence. In other words, violence is more related to the social and institutional conditions in which the consumption of a substance occurs than to the effects of the substance.

Besides, The relationship between criminal organizations and violence is also complex. There is no direct mechanism that leads from the trafficking of illicit substances to violence. Mexico is an example of this. For decades, the illegal drug economy grew and expanded under institutional protection, be it police, military or political. The disaster of violence that we are experiencing today began —with this magnitude— when the Federal Government began —in December 2006— the strategy of frontal combat against criminal organizations and the consequent militarization of public security. Since then, the illicit drug market in Mexico has failed to withdraw from the use of violence as a mechanism to settle disagreements.

So, There is no clear basis for thinking that the coronavirus pandemic will slow down the illegal drug market or reduce violence. In fact, March was one of the most violent months in Mexico and, as has been documented in Infobae, the massacres and confrontations continue.

Then, what is really expected, at the end of the pandemic, are structural changes in the drug market, on the supply side, as well as the emergence of risks and harmful effects, on the demand side. A change that perhaps – it is very soon to say – leaves a permanent mark on the structure and dynamics of illicit markets and the way in which violence has been presented in Mexico.

On the supply side, the pandemic will close market opportunities, but it will also open new ones. There will be economic agents who have the capacity to adapt to the new scenario, consolidate in that niche and survive the coronavirus. There will be those who do not. There will be entrenched criminal organizations that maintain the restrictions and await the end of the health emergency. And there will also be those who do not. Undoubtedly, the drug market will contract because, like any market, it will suffer the effects of the global economic slowdown and retraction. As a consequence, the fight to maintain a hegemonic position will be bloodier —if this is possible in Mexico in 2020—. In other words, at some point there will be greater violence between organizations that compete for a contracted market in disputed territories. Besides, Criminal organizations will not be able to resist the temptation to diversify their criminal activities, a growing trend, for several years in Mexico, which will undoubtedly be reinforced. There will also be an expansion of markets such as fentanyl, which is more in line with new times.

On the demand side, substance users will face greater risks. There are at least four reasons that make users with problematic consumption a vulnerable population. First, substance use brings with it more risks to your health; It is known, for example, that the use of methamphetamines and opioids has an effect on respiratory and lung strength, which would eventually translate into an additional risk when contracting the disease. Second, to this comorbidity – which until now has not been mentioned in press conferences by health authorities – we must add the possibility that social stigmatization towards drug users affects their admission to hospital centers and the care they receive in them. Third, their social situation also makes them vulnerable: many times they are on the street or in prison. And a quarter, they are exposed to a higher risk purchase because the same dealer can be a source of contagion.

In summary, if we can be sure of anything, based on academic research, it is that the problems resulting from the dynamics of illicit markets do not stem from drugs themselves. Today we know, for example, that alcohol is much more harmful than marijuana and we even know that, unlike marijuana, alcohol does trigger violence. Today we know that the violence currently being experienced in our country does not originate in the illicit market. Let us remember that drugs, drug trafficking and consumption have existed for decades. The origin of the violence lies in the breakdown of the pacts between the criminal world and the political elite, but, above all, in the strategy of frontal combat through the armed forces that began with the Felipe Calderón government more than a decade ago. The problem is not the substance —not now the forced physical distance— but the drug prohibition regime and the lousy institutional response that has resulted in a greater militarization of public security.

It is worrying that In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the administration of President López Obrador has not yet responded with a plan to deal with the future reconfiguration of the illicit drug markets. It is worrying, but it is not strange. It is not strange because if something has characterized the administration of the president it is to think and act against the phenomenon of drugs from a deeply conservative vision that stigmatizes users, criminalizes substances and demonizes the market. Hence the institutional responses to the issue have been, until now, the militarization of public security through the creation of the National Guard as a measure to confront organized crime and stop violence and, on the other hand, the lack of political will to promote profound changes in the institutional and legal framework on illicit substances, their production and marketing, as well as their use and consumption . This is a complete mistake that will have consequences. Unfortunately, when the coronavirus is biologically and socially defeated, the drug economy — its demand and supply — will still be there.

* Professor-Researcher at the CIDE Drug Policy Program at its headquarters in the Central Region

What is written here is the responsibility of the author and does not represent the editorial position of this medium.