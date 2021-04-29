“It is not ruled out that there are those who liquidate positions to pay 20 and not 40% tax”

-The big technology companies on Wall Street have already begun to present results for the first quarter. What is your assessment of them? Are they having any impact on the indices?

-Technologies, especially FAANGs, are companies that are very representative in terms of weight in indices such as the Nasdaq or the S&P 500 and, therefore, a very important explanation of what these indices do is the concentration of capitalization in just 6 or 8 names.

I believe that the publication of results has little relevance. Last year we lived through an extraordinary situation and, although there was a very significant drop in profits, it was not carried over to asset prices. We watched as the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs. The reason is that the analysts began to talk about results two years from now.

The reality is that in January of last year we were talking about $ 170 per share on average, according to FactSet and now we are talking about 158-160, 10 dollars less per share.

Investors are paying higher multiples than they were willing to pay at the beginning of last year with worse results. The situation of each action is very concrete; Google has a very positive behavior, just like Microsoft. Netflix’s results have been somewhat poorer with worse underperforming. Tesla comes from a 40% correction and there it recovers and returns to highs. We cannot talk about all companies as if they were one.

But there are two relevant issues at this time and that can weigh significantly on the behavior of these companies. On the one hand, if the Democrats’ tax hike proposal, especially the capital gains tax, will finally see the light of day. It is in technology companies where the greatest stock market appreciation has accumulated over the last few years.

Read more

If you threaten to double the tax, it would not be weird that someone decides to liquidate positions to pay 20 and not 40% tax, regardless of whether they want to buy them again later.

-In Europe, the accounts of big names in the banking sector such as UBS, Credit Suisse or HSBC have become known. Is European banking attractive? Has the worst for the sector already passed?

-If we look at the Eurostoxx 600, from lows we have recovered 70%, we are 7% away from reaching the pre-covid level. It may be run, but it is marginal It is not reasonable to raise scenarios of rises above the pre-covid.

The ECB is setting the policy for the next few years to keep interest rates at historically low levels.

With interest rates at 0%, the banks’ intermediation margin is severely damaged and, therefore, also the ability to generate profits. In the US we are seeing an extraordinarily positive behavior in banks, but there is a very pronounced steepening. We call steepening the difference between how much it costs to finance itself day by day and what happens to those interest rates in the long term.

There is a 1.75% difference between short and long and this helps a lot to generate profits. On the contrary, European banks have run into the ECB, which is already increasing the pace of bond purchases because it does not want long-term, 10-year rates to rise.

All financing in Europe, up to 6 years, is at negative rates, it is a very complicated environment for banks to emerge.

Credit Suisse has just rejected the big downtrend it has been following for 15 years in the wake of the Archegos scandal

UBS has not left a trading range between 8 and 20 since 2009. Therefore, there are no bullish trends. In the case of HSBC, it has done a little better than the rest, but it is also very close to resistance.

As long as the ECB is so extremely determined not to allow bond yields to rise, the banks are going to have a very difficult time.

-In Spain it also continues the presentation of results and also does so with the bank accounts, after the merger of CaixaBank and Bankia and the listing of Línea Directa, pending the operation between Liberbank and Unicaja. Do you expect more corporate movements from Spanish banks?

-The movements that are taking place in mergers between Spanish banks are the best example of the extent to which an improvement in the ratios sought by banks is not because they achieve higher profits but because of cost reduction.

We recently learned about the office and job reduction plan of the last merger between Caixa and Bankia. The only sense of bringing these two entities together is to reduce costs, which, unfortunately, involves eliminating duplicate positions in the workforce and also eliminating work activity units, such as branches.

Maxime, is a sector that is experiencing a digital transformation. For older people, we have experienced going to branches in person and also accessing it through the internet, but for younger people the concept of going to a branch is unheard of.

The sector is under attack from many levels and operations are the natural way to maintain profitability ratios, but the Spanish banking environment is already highly concentrated.

There could be some more operation but the bulk of the operations have already been carried out since 2009 to date.

– Week of meeting of the Fed after the last one took place the appointment of the BCE. Is the time near when central banks could start withdrawing stimulus?

-The central banks are aware that they are in a dead end. This is not because of the covid, this is from before. They are quick when it comes to looking for stimuli when there is a crisis, as in 2008 and 2020, but they are very slow when it comes to withdrawing. The problem is that it turns unconventional measures into conventional ones. When the concept of ‘quantification’ or purchases of sovereign, corporate bonds, etc., was first established, it was seen as something necessary because there was a monumental crisis in the market, but it was something, they said, extraordinary and it would be eliminated as soon as possible. if necessary.

But it was never removed. Central bank balance sheets have only grown and what they buy has only increased, both in volume and style. Now they even buy junk bonds, they intervene everything. Therefore, To pretend that the central banks of their own accord stop doing this, the history of the last decade shows that they are not and that they are increasingly interventionist.

They are increasingly necessary to finance governments that make the deficit grow and borrow as if this were the solution to the problem of lack of growth when history has shown us that borrowing does not generate greater growth, unless the debt is punctual and for make productive investments. Something that is not being done, a good part of that money is only being derived to speculate in financial assets and that does not create an increase in productivity. Just as it is not believed by the buyback of shares by companies, which is what they have done with the money they received from the tax cut, for example, during the era of Donald Trump.

Talking about whether the Fed, the ECB or the Bank of Japan will remove the monetary stimulus, it seems to me that they do not have the sanity that they should have, unlike what the Central Bank of Canada has done, which has started to reduce bond purchases given the good economic prospects and the vaccination process. This is reasonable, to plan the withdrawal of the excesses of stimulus that have been generated.

What central banks are saying is that inflation is not a problem and if there is, it will be on time. They say they want to see long-term inflation, they are buying time so they don’t have to withdraw the stimulus, therefore, I don’t expect them to do anything.

-Copper has reached highs of more than 10 years, exceeding 10,000 dollars per ton, in a context of generalized rise in the prices of raw materials. Can these rallies be interpreted as improvements in the economic outlook?

-On the one hand, the rise in copper is reaching the historical highs of 10,190 but also in other raw materials such as aluminum, zinc, soybeans, wheat, cotton, corn … We are beginning to see a generalized movement of very important increases, in some cases, greater than 100%. In most of them, higher than 25%.

This means that when the liquidity market is flooded, an expectation of economic recovery is generated. Raw materials, given the perception of inflation, begin to rise and feed back into the inflationary process.

When the basic raw material rises so much in price, any manufacturing component or final product composed of this basic material, that extra cost will be transferred to the price of the final article or service. If it is not transferred to the final price, there would be a lower margin for the company that manufactures it. Companies pass on the extra cost and the biggest problem is that we are not measuring inflation.