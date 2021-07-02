It is not released yet and Gossip Girl already has its own clothing collection with Monse

There is still no first look of the outfits that we will see in the collection with the New York brand. But you should know that the Monse fashion show will be broadcast on real time on HBO Max YouTube channel, as well as on TikTok, Facebook and the “Gossip Girl” website on July 7 at 8 pm Mexico City time. Did you already imagine the looksazos?

The best part is that Monse’s show will include a behind-the-scenes look at the Gossip Girl (2021) costume creation, exclusively featuring the costume designer Eric Daman, who selected over 200 looks from brands like Fendi, Burberry, Chanel, JW Anderson, Off White and more for the new show.

