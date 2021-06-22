It is not possible to rewrite the past: Plácido Domingo – El Sol de México

Almost two years after being accused of sexual harassment, Plácido Domingo defends in an interview that it is not possible to “rewrite the past”, although he is in favor of “criticizing it, even harshly.”

The 80-year-old Spanish singer, still considered by many to be the King of Opera, is in Paris for the first time since January 2019 to give a recital this Monday at the Gaveau Hall, after having sung in recent months in Moscow , Madrid and Munich.

“They have been a really difficult few months, but they have already passed and I am happy to have reconnected with the press in a very sincere way. I was wrong not to do it before because all this has been a media judgment and nothing more,” says Domingo .

Although the interview took place in person, the responses related to sexual harassment were transmitted to . in writing, at the request of the singer’s communication team.

For Domingo the “label that they have sewn” is “unfair” and “without foundation”.

Although he nevertheless believes that, “today we must look at the events of the past with the eyes of the present because it is fair to reflect in order to open the way to a new sensitivity and consciousness.”

“We cannot rewrite our past. We must understand it in context and criticize it, even harshly if necessary, but there is no point in destroying it.”

The singer assures that, “it continues having wonderful offers of all the theaters of the world and even of the United States”.

But he assures, “not wanting to put in difficulty the theaters where I have worked all my life. I left Los Angeles precisely because the media pressure on my case could have drowned ‘my’ theater,” he adds.

In Spain, whose Ministry of Culture canceled his performances at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid more than a year ago, he has just felt “the strongest emotion” of his life during a concert in the capital, where he was born in 1941.

“For an audience to applaud you after having sung some romances, it is natural, but for you to go on stage and the entire audience standing applauds you for eight minutes without stopping, the truth is that it is a tremendous emotion,” he recalls.

A year after falling ill with Covid, the singer assures that his work is “even more intense.”

He “dreams” of singing again at the Palais Garnier in Paris, where he made his debut, especially with the arrival of the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel as musical director of the Opera in the French capital and with whom he worked in Los Angeles.

Domingo is the lyrical singer of all records: 151 roles, more than four thousand performances, more than 100 albums and 103 calls to greet in 1986 with Verdi’s Otello, his favorite opera that has sung 225 times.

He assures that he does not know when he will end his career

“You have to know if there is a moment when you say y”, for example if the voice no longer “responds”. But even then he remembers that he also has “the orchestral conducting” that he “would continue to conduct” if he had “the energy.”

The singer is convinced that “opera is more popular today than ever” with numerous lyrical theaters and exceptional voices, and claims to have been “lucky” to be part of the Three Tenors, the trio he formed with Luciano Pavarotti and Josep Carreras and that contributed to forming his world star aura.

Despite being concerned about the effects of the pandemic halt on the careers of young talents, Domingo, who in 1996 launched the prestigious Operalia international lyrical singing competition, is optimistic for the future.

The final word, however, will always be the public, who “has the ear and the eye to say that these are the Pavarotti, Carreras, Sundays in the morning.”

In 2019, Plácido Domingo was accused by a score of women of sexual harassment, specifically of having groped, forcibly kissed or blackmailed them, in events that supposedly took place in the United States in the late 1980s.

The scandal led to his resignation from the position of director of the Los Angeles Opera and ended his career in North America.

An investigation by the American Guild of Music Artists (AGMA), the main syndicate of lyrical singers in the United States, concluded that Domingo had had “inappropriate behavior.”

The singer, who was not the target of any lawsuits, apologized but denied the sexual abuse.