United States Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau.

MEXICO – « It is not a time to invest in Mexico, very discouraging things are seen for foreign investment, in various sectors we have seen worrying things, » he said Christopher Landau, United States Ambassador to Mexico.

He stressed that the recent turn in Mexican energy policy, which limits private participation, creates uncertainty within days of the start of the new trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada. (T-MEC), he warned Landau, during his participation in the 11th Covid-Industrial report of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (Concamin).

« Some of the actions of the last few months, especially in the energy sector, have created uncertainty about that government’s promise to respect what was done in the past and not to change the rules of the game, » said Landau.

Without mentioning them directly, the diplomat referred to actions such as the agreement of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace), the policy of the Secretary of Energy (Sener), the rate increase of the Energy regulatory commission (CRE) and other controversies in the energy sector in the pandemic.

The ambassador recalled that the T-MEC, which comes into force on July 1, contains chapters on investment protection.

Although he considered that the judicial decisions that have reversed these policies temporarily show that « the legal system is working », he said that even so they are « worrying signs ».

« What scares investment, more than anything, is legal uncertainty. And well, we have seen in recent weeks, with some of the regulatory changes that have been made in some places, especially in the energy sector, there have been shelters, « said the US diplomat.

Although he recognized the sovereignty of Mexico, Ambassador Landau argued that if the AMLO government, as the Mexican president is commonly said, « really wants to attract investment, it cannot change the rules of the game. »

The US official said that Mexico « should be a natural destination » for foreign investment, especially before the T-MEC, but that instead of attracting new investments, it has been « more or less a great effort » to preserve existing ones.

« This is a golden moment for Mexico (to) attract foreign investment and I hope they will not waste it, frankly, because for me it would be a historical tragedy to lose that opportunity and that window will not be open much longer, » he said.

As pending for Mexico to fully comply with the T-MEC, the ambassador cited agricultural product policies, the biopharmaceutical industry and labor adjustments.

He also mentioned the challenges evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the integration of value chains.

« The pandemic has highlighted economic integration in our countries, and I believe that we must now create institutions and political systems, » he added.

The ambassador stressed the importance of the visit of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who will travel to Washington in July.