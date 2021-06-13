it is not only a matter of skin, but also of vision

06/13/2021 at 1:50 PM CEST

About 5 years ago a television series raised blisters among people with albinism. In one of its chapters a young woman was killed by a “ghost girl.” This girl was an albino girl.

And it is that episodes of violence and stigmatization against albino people they are well known, having their most cruel expression in the massacres that take place in Africa, where the limbs of albino people are considered as good luck charms.

One of the people who best knows albinism in our country is the researcher from the department of Molecular and Cellular Biology National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC), Lluis Montoliú.

In his book, “What is albinism?”, the first thing that is made clear is that “albinism must be referred to as a genetic condition and not as a disease. There are tall people, short people, thin people, blondes, redheads, there are people with myopia and people with albinism ».

Our mental image of this genetic condition is probably that of a person with very light, almost transparent skin, and blond or almost white hair. But this is not the main alteration that albinism produces. What’s more, sometimes it doesn’t even occur.

The most important complication caused by albinism is visual problems. Among them, Montoliú lists:

The absence of a central retina (or fovea), which decreases visual acuity Nystagmus, when the eyes move uncontrollably vertically or horizontally Photophobia Reduced or no three-dimensional vision.

In other words, “not all people with albinism lack or have less pigmentation, but all people with albinism have a significant visual deficit”, the researcher emphasizes.

The genetic expert explains that, although it is an eminently genetic condition, studies on albinism are carried out within the field of rare diseases.

Why? Because this type of mutations is rare, 1 case in every 17,000 people.

What Causes Albinism?

We all know what melanin is. It is, in Montoliú’s words, “a dark compound, a pigment, which is produced only in pigment cells.”

We all have two types of pigment cells, melanocytes, distributed in different parts of the body, especially in the skin, hair and iris of the eye; and the cells of the retinal pigmented epithelium, located at the bottom of the retina.

Well, as «melanin must be produced by the action of several enzymes, whose genetic information is encoded in the corresponding genes, if any of these genes has any abnormality then the corresponding enzyme will not work or will work improperly, which will result in consequently, the interruption or reduction of melanin production ”, explains the CSIC geneticist.

Types of albinism

Traditionally, there were only two types of albinism, based on pigmentation and ocular problems, oculocutaneous (OCA) and ocular (OA).

But as Lluis Montoliú points out in his book on this genetic condition, today it is considered that there are at least 10 types of albinism.

Oculocutaneous albinisms: pigmentation deficiencies affect both the skin, hair and eyes. Among them, 7 varieties have been identified. Type OCA1, the most frequent in the West. Type OCA2: it is the most frequent in black people of African origin. Type OCA3: it is relatively rare. Type OCA4: the most frequent in Japan. Type OCA5: detected for the first time in families of Pakistani origin. Type OCA6: extraordinarily rare and detected for the first time in China. Type OCA7. Ocular Albinism: pigmentation problems are mainly located in the eyes, although “it can manifest itself with a deficit light pigmentation in the skin and hair “, explains Montoliú. Syndromic Albinisms. They are a type of oculocutaneous albinism, much less frequent, in which the decrease or absence of pigment in the skin, hair and eyes occurs together with symptoms of other syndromes Hermansky-Pudlak type (HPS): in addition to the characteristics of albinism Oculocutaneous, it also causes bleeding, respiratory and digestive problems. Chediak-Higashi (CHS) type: similar to the previous one, it also presents very serious problems with the immune system. FHONDA type shows visual alterations characteristic of albinism, but without pigmentation problems.

Dermatological care for people with albinism

Although we have seen that deficits or absence of pigmentation do not appear in all cases, when this occurs it is essential to protect the skin, which is exposed without any natural protection to solar radiation. This makes them more likely to develop skin cancer.

For this reason, the researcher establishes some absolutely necessary guidelines when it comes to sun exposure for this genetic condition:

If dermatologists already insist on the need to use sunscreens to the general population, in the case of albinos it is a vital question. Sunscreen should be +50, should be applied generously and renew the application every little time. It is also recommended to use clothing prepared to protect from the sun. “In sports stores there are specialized clothing that filters solar radiation, originally designed for athletes who perform their activity outdoors and are exposed to the sun for long periods, which is also useful for people with albinism,” says the geneticist. Take special care with the most exposed areas, such as the face, ears, neck, shoulders, arms and legs. They should avoid the areas of maximum solar radiation, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sun exposure should not exceed one By reducing your sun exposure, a reduction in your vitamin D levels can occur. This can be corrected by a diet rich in this type of vitamin (blue fish, eggs, milk) and supplements, always prescribed by a health professional. As for the little ones, albinos under six months should not be exposed to the sun in any case.

Of course, all these guidelines are essential both on clear and sunny days, as well as when the clouds hide the sun.

Finally, Lluis Montoliú warns that “at the slightest injury observed on the skin, if a spot that changes shape, irregular in appearance, raised, or that hurts or is bleeding, should be immediately consulted with a dermatologist specialist for its evaluation and diagnosis as soon as possible ».