It is not “Marcela”, Luis Miguel would avoid singing it so as not to cry

For many years, various hits that make up the discography of the singer Luis Miguel have been attributed to the delicate matter about his mother, including the song that bears his name, “Marcela” but the reality is that it is another song that the “Sol de México” avoids interpreting to avoid crying in front of everyone.

Although “Marcela“is one of the last issues that the then adolescent Luis Miguel he sang for his mother in a presentation in Argentina, before his mysterious disappearance, the song that mostly fills his heart with sadness is that of “I know what you will come back“.

The lyrics are as nostalgic and hopeful as the title describes them:

“I know what you will come back when dawn breaks

Even when the others have already left

The appointment has not changed even if it seems

That everything has been shipwrecked in oblivion … “

Luis Miguel confirmed it

It was the same “Luismi” who would confirm during a talk about one of the issues that can make him cry when he remembers the absence of his mother, Marcela Basteri, which is why he avoids interpreting her although that does not prevent him from always thinking about her, he reiterated

That is the only song that is dedicated to my mother. She was a woman who always fulfilled her role very well, she was an extremely dedicated woman for whom I have great respect and affection. It is a very special theme for me, when I heard this song I automatically thought of it, revealed on that occasion.

It is the lyrics of “Yo sé que volveras” where the “divo” of Mexico reflects the longing to one day meet again with the woman who gave him his being, according to the magazine TvyNovelas.

Possibly, it is the only reason why we could see Luis Miguel shed some tears, without a doubt the lack of Marcela Basteri in his life and that of his brothers, would leave very deep injuries, so in particular, something that he evokes with so much force his memory would expose the feelings of the famous interpreter of “Puerto Rican” origin.

The song was written by Luis Pérez Sabido and set to music by Armando Manzanero, who, as is known, was one of the key figures in the career of the “star king” and who also introduced him to the bolero genre where – “Micky” reinvented his career that will lead him to obtain various recognitions.

This clarifies other versions about other of his successes that at some point were referred to, would be dedicated to his mother such as “I have everything except you”, which at one point was linked to this sad episode in his life.

On the other hand, it was Alejandra Avalos herself who recently declared in an interview that she would have been the inspiration for this letter since many years ago Gallego Basteri tried to conquer her, however, she assures, she rejected it.

What happened to Marcela?

One of the great enigmas that would have accompanied Luis Miguel Gallego for most of his life, until his authorized bioseries was launched on Netflix where he finally reveals what circulated for many years amidst various speculations. The departure of “Marcela Basteri” was not an incident

The mother of Luis Miguel, Alejandro and Sergio Basteri disappeared in August 1986 and her trace was not known again.

According to what the new episodes of the series reveal today, they indirectly indicate that he would be the father of the singer “Luis Rey”, who would end the life of his spouse to have absolute control over the career of his first-born son, Luis Miguel.

In the first episodes that the plot reveals, which began last Sunday, April 18, Luis Miguel’s uncle is forced to reveal that it would have been at the hands of his father and that it had all been an incident.

Apparently, in the story, the main character remains unconfirmed if it is in the home of “Las Matas” where the remains of his mother are as assured by his father’s brother.

Finally, Luis Miguel stops the risky investigation by “El Mossad”, the Israeli agency that would have been hired to find it as a favor to the artist.